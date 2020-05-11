Leather products are covered in MOULD after they were left untouched in Malaysian store

Leather products have been ruined by mould after being left untouched in a Malaysian store which had to close down two months ago due to the coronavirus.

The startling images of ruined products were taken in a Malaysian shopping centre as the country prepares to enter its third month of coronavirus lockdown.

Stores across the country have begun to reopen as restrictions are eased.

A stand of leather and faux leather items found covered in mould after employees returned to the store in Malaysia after a two-month lockdown due to coronavirus (left) and a pair of yellowing shoes

Pictured: Leather bags look studded with mould after employees shut up shop due to the coronavirus crisis two months ago

Pictured: Polo loafers fell victim to the mould at this store in Malaysia after they shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic

In the images, which have been shared over 44,000 times on social media, leather products on display including shoes, bags and belts can be seen covered in mould.

Why leather goes mouldy and how to avoid it happening Leather clothes, shoes, and accessories are prone to mildew and mould growth if stored in an area where moisture and heat levels are too high. Ideally, leather should be stored at room temperature and a humidity of 40-60 per cent. Adequate air circulation is also very important. Constant humidity of more than 70 per cent, a high ambient temperature and lack of air circulation will contribute to growth of fungi and bacteria. It is also good for the leather to not be in direct sunlight. Leather products should also be well spaced out in the home to ensure air circulation. During its production, the leather must be treated with the appropriate level of fungicides.

Some of them appear ruined by the mould which reportedly grew on both leather and faux-leather display models as they were left for almost two months untouched.

Malaysia’s movement control order (MCO) started on 18 March and has been extended until 9 June.

It is unclear where in the country the images were taken but some have suggested it was in the Sabah province.

One bag with a price tag of £126 is completely covered in mould and reports suggest the damage could have been caused by the air conditioning being turned off in the shop.

‘Harry Teh’ commented: ‘It’s shockingly relevant the world over and will affect businesses worldwide. Good job in bringing awareness.’

‘Dave Liew’ added: ‘How fast nature takes over wen absence of human. (sic)’

‘King Yoong’ wrote: ‘Can ask them to sell at very very low low price?’

Pictured: A rack of belts (left) and shoes (right) completely ruined by the mould at a store in Malaysia. Employees discovered the mould-hit store after closing down for two months in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

