Leave It To Beaver actor Ken Osmond is dead at age 76

Hollywood actor Ken Osmond died at the age of 76 at his home in Los Angeles on Monday morning with his family surrounding him.

The news was confirmed to TMZ by his son Eric who said the Glendale, California native was an ‘incredibly kind and wonderful father… he was loved and will be very missed.’

The star was best known for playing troublemaker Eddie Haskell in the TV series Leave It To Beaver from 1957 until 1963.

A hit: Eddie came on the show as a guest star but stayed due to his popularity with the audience. He was on all six seasons

The show was a massive hit about the Cleaver family as dad works, mom cooks and the kids Wally and Beaver good around.

The main stars were Barbara Billingsley as June, Hugh Beaumont as Ward Cleaver, Jerry Mathers as The Beaver and Tony Dow as Wally Cleaver.

Eddie came on the show as a guest star but stayed due to his popularity with the audience. He was on all six seasons.

He was also in the Beaver spinoffs The New Leave It To Beaver from 1983 until 1989 and the Leave It To Beaver movie in 1997 where he played Eddie Senior.

Hanging out with the Beav: The star, right, with Jerry Mathers who played Beaver

Posing away: Actress Barbara Billingsley and Osmond attend ABC Affiliates Party in 1983 in Century City, California

Ken started his career at age four doing commercials. He had said that his mother was a stage mom and sent him and his brother to acting classes and also had them take voice, dance and riding lessons so they could make it in Hollywood.

The actor was also on the popular TV shows Wagon Train (1958), Petticoat Junction (1964), The Munsters (1966), Lassie (1957 to 1967) and Happy Days (1983).

In 1970 however, he stopped acting because he said it was hard to find work after being typecast as rascal Haskell.

And he went on to become a police officer with the Los Angeles police department.

He was lucky during his time with the force. One time he was shot at five times but four of the bullets hit his bulletproof vest and the other bounced off his belt buckle, according to the site

He retired in 1988.

But then Osmond went back into acting. His last role was in the movie CHARACTERz in 2016 where he played Daniel.