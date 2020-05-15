LeBron James Bonds With Daughter, 5, By Coloring In The Backyard Together — Sweet Video

LeBron James and his daughter Zhuri enjoyed a day of arts and crafts on May 14! The pair bonded in the backyard of their California home, as seen in a new video the NBA star shared to Instagram!

Despite itching to get back to the hardwood, LeBron James is enjoying his time at home with his family. The 3-time NBA champion shared an adorable clip bonding with his youngest of three kids, daughter Zhuri James on Thursday. The duo sat on a blanket in the backyard of James’ LA mansion.

“Coloring time with Z,” the proud dad wrote on top of the since-expired video he shared to his Instagram Stories. The blanket they were sitting on was covered in colorful markers and crayons. LeBron flipped through a coloring book at the end of the clip.

Zhuri showed off her quarantine style in a pair of casual grey sweats and a beige tee. The little fashionista donned an oversized floppy hat, with her long pigtails poking out of the bottom. Zhuri went barefoot for her daddy-daughter date and accessorized with a pair of black sunnies.

(Video credit: Burga_TV/Instagram/LeBron James)

Meanwhile, LeBron didn’t show himself in the video. Instead, he highlighted his daughter, who’s been hard at work on her new YouTube channel. The Lakers star appeared in a cooking video in January.

LeBron has been quarantined at home in LA with wife Savannah James and his two sons Bronny Jr. and Bryce Maximus,. The James family rarely sees LeBron during these months, as he’s usually in the middle of the NBA season — and, the his Lakers would’ve been heading for a playoff run right about now.

The NBA immediately suspended its season in March after two Utah Jazz players, Donovan Mitchell and Ruby Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver is currently working with the league and individual teams on opening up facilities under CDC guidelines amid the ongoing pandemic.