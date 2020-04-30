LeBron James Says The Lakers Are ‘Ready’ To Finish NBA Season: ‘Nobody Should Be Canceling Anything’

LeBron James took to Twitter to let fans know that he found reports about a potential NBA season cancelation ‘absolutely not true,’ after the 2019-2020 season was suspended on March 11 due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

King James is ready to get back to his court. LeBron James took to Twitter on April 30 with an earnest message to his fans, followers, and the National Basketball Association concerning the rest of the 2019-2020 season. “Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true,” the LA Lakers player, 35, began his tweet. “Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything.”

The tweet comes amid reports published on April 30 that executives and agents are feeling pressure amid growing frustration to learn more details about how the rest of the season will play out. With information still being withheld, some executives are calling for the NBA to cancel the rest of the 2019-2020 season so that teams can prepare and focus on the 2020-2021 season next year. Furthermore, billions of dollars are at risk, considering that teams receive roughly $2 billion in TV earnings that the NBA receives from ESPN and Turner Sports, according to a report from CNBC.

In the time following the season’s indefinite suspension on March 11, following the coronavirus positive diagnosis of Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, some players have been eagerly awaiting the green light to get back on the court. “LeBron at first didn’t want to play without fans, but that has 100% changed now that the virus is so much more than he originally thought. He wants to get back on the court,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Of course, the source noted that the LA Laker “wants it done right. It is a week by week monitoring situation, but he wants to finish this season and start next season on time.”

Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything. 👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 30, 2020

Although the NBA living legend has been enjoying his time in quarantine with his family, bonding and making TikTok videos, “he really wants to get back on the court. He knows he has only a few more years in the NBA, so he wants to be there and win more championships. Basketball is his life, and being away from it all has really been getting to him. He can’t wait to be back.”