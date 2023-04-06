Lectra Presents Its Gerber Atria 70, a Premium Multi-Ply Cutter at SaigonTex 2023 in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — April 5, Lectra, a major global Industry 4.0 player in the fashion industry for 50 years, presented its leading smart solutions for the fashion industry at booth 1F-26 at SaigonTex 2023. At the booth, Lectra unveiled Gerber Atria 70, its new multi-ply cutter first launched in China and Vietnam; and showcased its digital solutions from nesting to cutting helping the 4.0 transformation of the fashion industry.

“SaigonTex is an excellent platform for us to bond with companies and partners in the Asian fashion industry,” said Mr. Edward Wang, President of Lectra Asia Pacific. “Lectra has long valued this market and closely followed its trends. We will continue to support apparel manufacturers in the region with advanced technologies to help them move towards Industry 4.0.”

As an Industry 4.0 key player, Lectra is committed to helping brands, manufacturers, and retailers address their challenges and accelerate digital transformation with expertise and intelligent solutions. They can achieve operational excellence, produce quality products, and empower the future.

During this year’s SaigonTex, Lectra showcased its digital solutions for the entire process from product development, material scheduling, production planning to cutting. In addition, the new multi-ply cutter Gerber Atria 70 was unveiled at the booth. It was first launched in China and Vietnam on April 5 and will be fully available in the other Asian regions in May.

The Gerber Atria 70 is the premium cutter that offers the perfect balance of quality and quantity performance for fashion manufacturers with medium-to-high-ply cutting environments who want to boost productivity and improve ROI. It delivers faster throughput speed, greater cutting accuracy, and longer uptime, while promoting sustainable manufacturing practices.

About Lectra

As a major player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectra contributes to the Industry 4.0 revolution with boldness and passion by providing best-in-class technologies.

The group offers industrial intelligence solutions – software, equipment, data and services – that facilitate the digital transformation of the companies it serves. In doing so, Lectra helps its customers push boundaries and unlock their potential. The group is proud to state that its 2,500 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators.

Founded in 1973, Lectra reported revenues of 522 million euros in 2022 and is listed on Euronext (LSS).

More information: www.lectra.com.

