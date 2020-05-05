Lecy Goranson Teases Becky’s Excursion To Mexico With Jackie & The Baby In ‘The Conners’ Season 2 Finale

Ahead of ‘The Conners’ season 2 finale, Lecy Goranson spoke to HL about her character Becky’s wild trip to Mexico so her daughter can meet Emilio.

The Conners season two finale is one we’ll always remember, and it’s not only because we’re going to be watching it while in quarantine! The episode, titled “Bridge Over Trouble Conners” will see Dan share his financial struggles with his girlfriend Louise, as his home is pending foreclosure. At the same time, Becky and Jackie embark on a road trip to take Beverly Rose to meet her father, Emilio, for the first time in Mexico. Actress Lecy Goranson, who plays Becky, spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview ahead of the episode, and reflected on her character’s evolution throughout the season.

“The only thing that I’m disappointed about is, there’s not a whole episode of Becky and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) in the car together because I just think that that’s a recipe for disaster,” Lecy laughed while chatting to HL. “I just see that not going very well… but maybe next season we can have a very long car ride — just the two of them.” Lecy admitted that it was having Beverly Rose and embracing her role as a mother this season that sent her character down a new path.

“Essentially having a baby brought out her nurturing side, and not drinking just changed everything. Now that Roseanne is gone, she nurtures Dan, and when she’s not arguing with Darlene, she tries to nurture her, too,” she said. “She’s gotten tougher, but she still has a slew of things that need attention.”

Lecy continued, “She’s desperate to find childcare, and obviously the family is in a pretty precarious financial situation as usual. But, it’s been nice to see her get it together a little bit.” Hopefully we’ll be able to continue to see Lecy evolve as a mother and now a business owner in the season finale of The Conners (and, fingers crossed, a season 3!) Tune in at 8 PM ET on ABC.