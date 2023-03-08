LED Lighting Global Market Report 2023: Growing Number of Smart Homes Create Significant Demand

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “LED Lighting: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global LED Lighting Market to Reach $94 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for LED Lighting estimated at US$55.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$94 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$36.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Luminaires segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The LED Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 190 Featured) –
- Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.
- Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
- Crompton Greaves Ltd.
- Current, Powered by GE
- Fagerhult Group
- Feilo Sylvania
- Feit Electric Company
- FW Thorpe Plc
- Havells India Limited
- Hubbell Lighting, Inc.
- LG Corporation
- NVC Lighting Technology Corporation
- Opple Lighting Co., Ltd.
- Osram GmbH
- Panasonic Corporation
- Signify Holding BV
- SCHREDER SA
- Sharp Electronics Corporation
- Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation
- TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG
- Ultra LEDs Limited
- Zumtobel Group AG
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia–Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- LED Lighting: An Introduction
- Market Facts
- LED and Other Lighting Technologies: A Comparison
- LED’s Longevity and Digital Connectivity to Aid Lighting Industry Achieve Sustainability
- Key Drivers for LED Lighting Demand
- Adoption of Energy-Efficient Lighting Options
- Supportive Policies and Regulations
- Growing Significance of Energy-Efficient Certifications
- Non-Residential Buildings: Key Growth Areas for LED Lighting Manufacturers
- Emphasis on Achieving Energy and Cost Savings amidst Spiraling Electricity Consumption: The Fundamental Growth Driver
- Market Outlook
- industrial Commercial LED Lighting Market to Witness Strong Growth
- Emerging Markets Lead Growth Prospects
- LED Luminaires: The Leading Segment
- Leading LED Producing Countries Worldwide
- China: Largest LED Producer Worldwide
- Competition
- LED Lighting Marketplace: Highly Competitive and Fragmented
- Competitive Landscape in the Global Market for LED Lighting: Leading Companies by Geographic Region
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Smart Intelligent LED Lighting Catalyze Growth Prospects
- Li-Fi to Emerge as Game Changer
- Growing Number of Smart Homes Create Significant Demand
- Smart Cities Drive Installation of Smart & Connected Lighting Systems
- Smart Street Lighting
- LED Chips Offering Higher Lumens per Watt and More Savings Drive Demand in Industrial Applications
- Rise in Integration of LED Lighting in Industrial Automation
- LED Components Witnessing Continued Advancements to Result in Increased Growth for LED Lighting Market
- LED Grows as the Preferred Medium of Lighting in Horticulture
- Growing Focus on Tourism Drives Demand for Architectural and Landscape Lighting
- Organic LEDs (OLEDs): The Future Growth Avenue
- Exceptional Color Rendering of LEDs Spurs Penetration in the Retail Display Segment
- Increasing Adoption of LEDs in Innovative Niche Lighting Markets Favor Market Expansion
- Focus of SSL Technology Augurs Well for the Market
- Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
- World Population by Geographic Region (in Millions): 2010-2040
- Rise in Urbanization Drive Development of Higher Quality, More Efficient, and Longer Lasting LED Solutions
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Select Product Innovations and Developments
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kh2dud
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/led-lighting-global-market-report-2023-growing-number-of-smart-homes-create-significant-demand-301765984.html
SOURCE Research and Markets