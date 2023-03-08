LED Lighting Global Market Report 2023: Growing Number of Smart Homes Create Significant Demand

Global LED Lighting Market to Reach $94 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for LED Lighting estimated at US$55.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$94 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$36.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Luminaires segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The LED Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.



