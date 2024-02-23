LED Lighting Market worth $118.4 billion by 2029 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The global LED lighting market is projected to grow from USD 78.9 billion in 2024 to USD 118.4 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The LED lighting market is propelled by a combination of key drivers that have contributed to its widespread adoption globally. Energy efficiency stands out as a primary driver, with LED technology offering significant reductions in energy consumption compared to traditional lighting sources.

Browse in-depth TOC on “LED Lighting Market”

171 – Tables

67 – Figures

271 – Pages

LED Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 78.9 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 118.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Application, Installation, Sales Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of common open standards for LED lighting Key Market Opportunities Rising adoption of LED lighting in horticulture sector Key Market Drivers Favourable government initiatives and regulations for energy efficient LED lighting solutions across the world

Environmental sustainability is another crucial factor, as LEDs produce less carbon emissions and contain no hazardous materials. Technological advancements and decreasing production costs have made LED lighting more affordable, further stimulating market growth. Government initiatives and regulations promoting energy-efficient solutions, along with an increasing awareness among consumers regarding the long-term cost savings and environmental benefits of LEDs, play a pivotal role in driving market demand. Moreover, the versatility of LED technology, providing options for smart lighting solutions and diverse applications across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, contributes to the overall expansion and dynamism of the LED lighting market.

Lamps segment to lead the product segment during the forecast period.

LED lamps are expected to have a higher market share in the LED lighting market due to several compelling reasons. The versatility of LED lamps makes them suitable for a wide range of applications, from residential to commercial and industrial settings, contributing to their widespread adoption. LED lamps offer a variety of form factors, including traditional shapes and innovative designs, providing consumers with diverse options to fit different lighting needs. Additionally, the ease of retrofitting existing fixtures with LED lamps enhances their market appeal, allowing for a seamless transition to energy-efficient lighting. The efficiency and longevity of LED technology, characterized by lower energy consumption and extended lifespans compared to traditional lamps, result in substantial cost savings for consumers over time, further driving the preference for LED lamps. Furthermore, the integration of smart lighting features and compatibility with home automation systems positions LED lamps as part of the growing trend toward connected and intelligent lighting solutions, consolidating their dominance in the market.

By Installation, new installation is likely to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

New installations exhibit a higher CAGR in the LED lighting market within the installation type segment. The burgeoning demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, coupled with advancements in LED technology, drives a preference for new installations over retrofitting existing systems. As construction and urbanization projects surge globally, there is an inherent need for modern and sustainable lighting infrastructures, positioning new installations as a pivotal growth driver. Additionally, stringent energy efficiency regulations and environmental awareness prompt a proactive approach in integrating LED lighting during the construction phase, further propelling the CAGR for new installations.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share in the global LED lighting market by 2029.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to have the largest share in the LED lighting industry due to a convergence of influential factors. Rapid urbanization, particularly in countries like China and India, has led to a surge in demand for efficient lighting solutions, driving the adoption of LED technology. Government initiatives across the region, emphasizing energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, play a pivotal role in promoting LED lighting. Additionally, the sheer size of the population in Asia Pacific countries contributes to the scale of market adoption. As the region experiences economic growth, there is an increased capacity for investment in modern infrastructure, further boosting the demand for LED lighting in new construction projects.

Key Players

Signify Holding (Netherlands), Acuity Brands, Inc. (US), Cree Lighting USA LLC (US), ams OSRAM AG (Germany), LG Electronics (South Korea), Dialight (UK), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Hubbell (US), Savant Systems, Inc. (US), and Zumtobel Group (Germany) are the major companies in the LED lighting companies.

