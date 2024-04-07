LED Solutions Rebrands as Avendor, Revolutionizing Pro AV with Real-Time Inventory Data and Flexible Client Solutions

Company is spearheading the future of Pro AV with an innovative inventory system built to address global challenges

NEW YORK, April 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LED Solutions LLC today announced that it is rebranding and will now operate under the name Avendor. The new identity reflects a strategic initiative to spearhead the future of Pro AV with an innovative inventory system that addresses global challenges such as the chip shortage triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. By synchronizing real-time inventory data from manufacturers and key distributors, Avendor empowers customers to see accurate stock levels at the most critical times, showcasing resilience and a commitment to transparency.

According to Agil Huseynov, CEO and founder of Avendor, “The pandemic and chip shortage presented a unique challenge that tested the industry’s resilience. Our solution—providing customers with real-time access to inventory—was our way of instilling confidence during a period of widespread uncertainty. Our rebrand to Avendor, while retaining our legal name LED Solutions LLC, marks a new chapter in our commitment to lead and innovate.”

Avendor emerged as a problem-solver in the Pro AV industry in the wake of the pandemic and the stresses it put on the industry. The company’s introduction of a real-time inventory system during the pandemic era allowed customers to bypass the frustration of stock shortages, ensuring access to vital product availability information. This innovation not only upheld Avendor’s reputation for reliability but also fortified trust with its clientele during unprecedented times.

Anticipating the needs of an ever-evolving market, Avendor is also developing a proprietary mobile application to provide a seamless customer experience. This initiative is complemented by the company’s efforts to offer flexible payment terms, designed to cater to diverse client financial situations. This approach mirrors the adaptability seen in cutting-edge financial models from leading tech industry financiers.

About Avendor

While Avendor is the new brand identity for LED Solutions LLC, the company’s essence and mission remain unaltered. Avendor is renowned for its breadth of knowledge and extensive experience in the Pro AV space, offering custom solutions that range from LED displays to a full spectrum of audio-visual technologies. Serving a distinguished client base, including top-tier brands and government institutions, Avendor continues to light the way towards a brighter, tech-driven future.

