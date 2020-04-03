Ledisi’s Song ‘Anything For You’ Reminds Us How Love Will Get Us Through ‘Challenging Times’

Love will conquer all. Though we face a scary and terrifying time, Ledisi’s new song ‘Anything For You’ is here to make sure we ‘take nothing for granted’ and not lose hope.

“This is a challenging time that we are all facing,” Ledisi tells HollywoodLife, which is putting it mildly. The news these days always seems bad, and it takes a lot more effort just to get out of bed in the morning. But, in the face of all this tragedy and turmoil, there is music, and if there’s music like Ledisi’s new record, then there is a reason to stay strong and come out on the other end of this crisis. In “Anything For You,” the R&B singer delivers an uplifting performance, tapping into the undeniable strength in love and how that love inspires greatness in these trying times. “Anything For You” is a magnificent slice of soul and R&B, another demonstration of Ledisi’s prowess as a singer and a songwriter.

It’s impossible to not feel energized after listening to Ledisi’s incredible voice. “Anything For You” wasn’t written as an antidote to the current geopolitical environment. Still, its universal themes of love and devotion will strike a chord for those dealing with the day’s burden. That, as it turns out, is her intention. “I hope my new single, “Anything For You,” a story about love and pure devotion, touches people’s hearts,” Ledisi tells HollywoodLife. “I hope it inspires them to fully live in every moment and love their family/friends in every way possible. Take nothing for granted because life is indeed precious.”

Ledisi has been delivering her brand of soul and R&B for nearly two decades. The New Orleans native independently released her first album, Soulsinger: The Revival, in 2000, and from there, the world watched as her star rose. Since then, she has been nominated for a Grammy award twelve times, won three Soul Train Music Awards, an NAACP Theater Award while picking up six NAACP Image Award nods.

Because her talents could never be contained to just one genre, Ledisi has also starred in film, television, and theatrical productions. Not only has she portrayed Mahalia Jackson in Selma, but she put her singing abilities to great use on BET’s hit series, American Soul, playing the legendary Patti LaBelle. As for her music, Ledisi’s last album, Let Love Rule, came out in 2017, but fans won’t have to wait long for new music. She has an album in the works, meaning that there is even more reason to keep on keepin’ on.