Lee Rubin, Founder & CEO of Confetti, Makes Inc.'s 2023 Female Founders List

Inc.’s sixth annual Female Founders list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Lee Rubin, Founder & CEO of Confetti, has just made Inc.’s prestigious sixth annual Female Founders list. This list highlights 200 brilliant women whose innovations and ideas are making a positive impact on the world.

The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization.

“This was such a beautiful surprise! I’m so honored that my vision in starting Confetti is providing value to others by helping improve corporate culture,” says Lee Rubin. “A challenge employers are facing in an increasingly remote and hybrid corporate world is finding ways to enhance the engagement and workplace experience for their employees. To build a successful team, companies must create an environment that encourages collaboration, empathy, and enjoyment among all team members – whether they work in-office, hybrid, or remote. This involves fostering mutual understanding, appreciation, and respect for each person’s unique experiences and needs. By doing so, everyone can come together as a cohesive and winning team.

Just like a professional sports team, there needs to be a joyful chemistry amongst your employees – and Confetti is the platform HR utilizes to help scale and foster that kind of culture within their companies. I’m incredibly proud to see our vision come to life and to continue to get the privilege to embark on this positive cultural journey that our nearly 6,000 customers are on.”

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country.

“These 200 female founders have identified solutions to difficult problems and created valuable, industry-changing companies out of them. We congratulate this year’s list on their achievements and look forward to their continued success,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

After launching in 2018, the Female Founders list is one of Inc.’s most esteemed franchises. Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue (April 2023) will be available online on April 4 at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on April 11. Join the Female Founders conversation using #FemaleFounders.

About Confetti

Confetti helps people browse and book unforgettable team building and corporate experiences in just a few clicks. Through its global virtual event booking platform, Confetti empowers companies like Shopify, Amazon, Google, and others to build happier, more holistic teams. Thousands of businesses around the world use Confetti to plan amazing social gatherings. Learn more about Confetti: https://www.withconfetti.com/

