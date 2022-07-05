LEED Zero with Solar + Storage Systems for Hunters Point

Pearl Homes and Sonnen Declare “Electrical Independence” from the National Grid

SARASOTA, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Homes, a Sarasota based homebuilder and real estate developer, and sonnen, a global market leader in smart energy storage and virtual power plant (VPP) technology, announced the activation of the very first NET ZERO LEED PLUS home in the Hunters Point community. The Hunters Point Energy Community is a LEED Zero-certified, sustainable community developed by Pearl Homes in Cortez, FL. All 86 homes in the village will be outfitted with solar plus a sonnen ecoLinx energy storage system capable of providing power for the home, and beyond. The Hunters point project is aimed at offering electrical independence from electricity bills to residents of the community.

Sustainable home builder Pearl Homes, in Florida’s Manatee County, has established that the solar and sonnen battery systems at Hunter’s Point are able to self-generate power and use the battery storage to provide true energy independence for homes, as Florida Power and Light is in the process of completing the grid transmission infrastructure for the subdivision. While the homes will eventually be grid-tied, the energy design enables each home to power itself with clean energy and stay powered during grid outages using the battery backup. In addition to the energy system, each home is built using the highest standards in sustainable building, which qualifies the Hunters Point homes as Net Zero LEED Plus, offering a repeatable, sustainable, and clean energy community model for the future. We are essentially declaring independence from the national grid both financially and structurally just like the founding fathers declared independence from the colonialists.

“We believe the Hunters Point community will serve as a ‘greenprint’ for the future of not only clean energy homes but entire sustainable, cost-effective master-planned communities. We seek out trailblazing partners, like Sonnen, for our projects because our focus has always been on building products and solutions that have the potential to change the world.”

Marshall Gobuty, Founder, Pearl Homes.

“Sonnen is proud to work with Pearl Homes on this revolutionary clean energy community. Pearl Homes is pioneering a truly innovative approach to sustainable home building, and clean living with the introduction of their solar plus storage home, by giving customers access to bulletproof solar, building a clean energy community, and ultimately helping perpetuate a clean energy transition in Florida.”

Blake Richetta, CEO, Sonnen Inc.

Pearl Homes is a Florida-based homebuilder and real estate developer with sustainable and work force housing projects underway in Bradenton, Ellenton, Cortez, and other locations throughout Southwest Florida and California. Founded in 2015 by Marshall Gobuty, Pearl Homes focuses on building single-family and multi-family communities that meet at the intersection of affordability and sustainability. The Pearl Homes community is a step closer to solving our nation’s livability crisis by working closely with the U.S. Green Building Council USGBC. Pearl Homes was named both a 2020 Judges’ Choice Award winner and Top Project of the Year by Environment + Energy Leader. Learn more at: hunterspointfl.com

