Legal Experts Erupt Over White House’s ‘Outrageous’ Blocking Of Fauci Testimony

Legal experts led the criticism of President Donald Trump’s White House on Friday after it confirmed it would not allow Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify before a House panel on the U.S.’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic next week.

White House spokesman Judd Deere claimed in a statement that the appearance of the infectious disease expert, who is a prominent member of its coronavirus task force, on Wednesday, May 6, would be “counterproductive.”

Instead, Fauci is expected to testify at a Senate Health Committee hearing the following week on May 12, reported NBC News. The House is controlled by the Democrats, while the Senate has a Republican majority.

Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe described the move as “outrageous.”