Legal help at hand to keep children safe

Living in this time of COVID-19, it is vital that Tasmanians observe Family Law orders. During times of stress, parenting can be challenging. Parenting when separated adds another dimension. Parents can be anxious, feel pressured and are faced with making decisions in the best interests of their children. Using the current situation to keep children away from a parent is illegal. Parents are expected to comply with court orders or Parenting Plans for their children. They are urged to keep their children safe and to obey court orders. What does this mean in practice? Many children live between two homes. Parents are allowed to move their children between those homes to continue existing arrangements. With schools now closed for holidays and the North-West Coast in effective lockdown, it is difficult for some parents to share custody. These difficulties have been made worse with Children’s Contact Centres being closed because of the pandemic. The Chief Justice of the Family Court Will Alstergren said recently that people can call on their family and friends to assist with children being taken from one parent to another. Some parents are separated by state borders, requiring children to travel interstate to see the other parent. Today that is simply impractical. Even if you could get a flight out, or back into Tasmania, children would have to go into mandatory two-week isolation. This is where separated parents should look at the various social media platforms, such as Zoom, or Skype which allows families to connect. Parents worried about their safety or the safety of the children because of COVID-19 should seek legal advice. If they want to change the parenting arrangements they should communicate with the other parent, provided it is safe to do so. Sadly, family breakdown and family violence increase at times of natural disasters. Our Safe at Home Team are helping to protect and support victims of family violence, including young people and children. If parents can’t agree on arrangements, they can negotiate through lawyers, try mediation or may have to go to court. Legal Aid can talk to parents about their options which is best for their circumstances. The courts remain open. However, cases are dealt with online and over the telephone. Legal Aid understands that many people are scared about COVID-19 and are unsure about their legal rights and obligations in this changed legal landscape. We can help people navigate the new landscape, by providing advice when people most need it. Legal Aid is able to assist before, during and after court proceedings, which have changed because of COVID-19. The Magistrates, Federal and Family Courts have established new ways of operating through the pandemic. Our family lawyers are providing advice and assistance and we continue to help parents and carers with their children’s matters. Our lawyers are continuing to represent people and can explain and support clients through their virtual court hearing. Legal Aid’s Family Dispute Resolution (FDR) Practice provides mediation services and these are now done by telephone or video-link. Legal Aid is continuing to provide information, advice and referral clinics, but delivered by telephone or online through Legal Chat. There is a growing volume of information on the Legal Aid website: www.legalaid.tas.gov.au. Our Family Advocacy and Support Service, our Telephone Advice Line and online Legal Chat are available and open Monday to Friday with no appointment necessary. Our Grants team are still processing applications for assistance, and our reception and administrative support staff continue to field questions and support members of the community. Our Community Legal Education and Information team is busy getting information out, through our website and Facebook pages. Legal Aid will continue to provide essential legal services to Tasmanians through the pandemic, however long it lasts. If you would like to talk to us about your legal needs, or you need advice and assistance, call 1300 366 611.

