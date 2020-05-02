LegCo: It’s time to get on with it

news, local-news,

There are concerns delaying the Legislative Council elections of Rosevears and Huon beyond this year is a case of political interference in democracy. The two Upper House polls we due to be held today, but COVID-19 has everyone scratching their heads about when they will take place. A bill passed the Legislative Council on Thursday night to delay the elections, but no one can say when. A suggestion of August is unlikely. Social hibernation restrictions will be in place until at least May 15 so that would leave a six-week campaign period for a traditional vote to be staged in the first week of August. Many say it is just not long enough. If the elections are to go ahead in 2020 they must occur before December, but when will we know? There needs to be a clear decision. Both Labor and the Liberals seem supportive of postponing the votes until next May and see no problem with staging five Legislative Council elections at once. Unsurprising as they will both see it as an opportunity to through resources as all of them in a bid to infiltrate the existing independence of the state’s house of review. And the terms of the successful Rosevears and Huon candidates would need to be cut back a year to six to avoid the electorate cycle to be out of whack forever. It is bemusing that a date cannot be set for a full postal vote. The Tasmanian Electoral Commission must be adequately set up to stage local government elections in this manner. And if Queensland can proceed with a state poll this year via post for three million people, then surely the TEC with the approval of Parliament can stage an election for 50,000 voters? Yes, there are more pressing issues impacting people’s lives at present and COVID-19 is a fast-moving beast that can change track at any moment. But for clarity and the flow of democracy, let’s set a date this year now and roll with a full postal vote. Even if candidates need to change their campaigning style to more modern methods. Let’s get on with it. Have your say with a letter to the editor:

