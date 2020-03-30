‘Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’ Is the Best Video Game of All Time. Period.
Attempting to single out the greatest video games of all time is a task and a half. What are you supposed to judge? There’s the way certain titles influenced future games, and whether or not the graphics were gorgeous, and how much we loved them as kids versus now. But ultimately, it comes down to good taste. We took a step back and looked at the general landscape, considering all the games that have inked their way into pixelated infamy, and came up with a list of probably 100 titles. We narrowed that down to 20, narrowed that down even more, and were left with the 15 video games that we think rightly represent more than three decades of incredible gaming. With 2020 looking like it’ll be a stacked year for new titles, who knows? Maybe we’ll soon have to reconsider the field.
So with that—blows in a cartridge; mutters, “Is this thing on?”—here are the best of the best.
15. Dark Souls III
The crushingly difficult, dark, and gritty world of Dark Souls III is so influential it spawned a whole new vocabulary for describing gameplay. While the first Dark Souls is obviously the most groundbreaking, Dark Souls III has such flair and polish, making it hands-down the best experience in the series thus far. Ever since Dark Souls, From Software has consistently created other titles that could have taken this spot, like Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (and we could not be more excited for its upcoming George R.R. Martin collab, Elden Ring). But this title in particular has some of the most innovative combat in gaming, ever, easily earning its spot. —Cam Sherrill
14. Shovel Knight
Shovel Knight is an indie title that seems to not only spank the Triple A market, but also hit every milestone with grace and dedication. Honestly, it deserves to be on this list if only because it kept up a steady stream of monumental free content since its release in 2014 until just last December. Shovel Knight takes every aspect from the retro platformers and “metroidvania” titles that we love, with its own twists to stand apart. The iconic 8-bit visuals, paired with versatile gameplay from campaign to campaign, has made Shovel Knight not only one of our favorite indie games, but one of our favorite games period. It strikes that perfect balance between nostalgia and creativity that will keep you invested for years. I for one am on my twelfth play through. —C.S.
13. Overwatch
Overwatch is a creative take on the first-person-shooter style, one that breaks the mold through its beautifully designed characters and a reliance on team composition and objective-based gameplay. It has kept up a constant stream of new maps, events, heroes, and skins since its 2016 release, and it’s not slowing down. Overwatch 2 is on the horizon, promising much of the same along with some new co-op and story-driven modes, so there’s a ton more to look forward to. —C.S.
12. The Last of Us
When people talk about The Last of Us, they talk about its story, which is one of the greatest the medium has ever seen. But can we run back the gameplay for a second? At this point, we’re just about fully desensitized to beat-and-shoot-and-fuck-em-up gameplay, but The Last of Us restores the thrill of, you know, Sparta-kicking a goon down a flight of stairs. In the game, nearly everything is a weapon, Joel and Ellie have fighting styles that feel authentic to who they are as people, and there are genuine stakes to every fistfight—which, yeah, you can thank that Oscar-worthy narrative for. —Brady Langmann
11. Minecraft
Minecraft revolutionized the way sandbox games operate, and it still stands as one of the most played games of all time. It’s remarkably easy to lose yourself for hours working with your friends, or by yourself, to build anything and everything you can think of. And the massive Minecraft empire has only grown exponentially since its release nearly a decade ago, with more collaborations, a server system, and new IPs like an adventure game and an upcoming dungeon crawler. Plus, Minecraft is available on phones all the way up to the heaviest-duty gaming PC. You gotta give credit to scale.—C.S.
10. Grand Theft Auto V
I’ve never owned a copy of GTA V, but my college roommate did. Every couple days, when he was at class, I’d fire up his PS4, boot up GTA, get in a car, and drive. I’d turn on Rebel Radio—which, I shit you not, was my introduction to American folk music, where I first heard legends like the Highwaymen and Tammy Wynette—and spend up to a half hour on a virtual highway, top down like I was in a Corvette commercial. I understand you can do other things in GTA, like whack a pedestrian in the face or get kicked out of a strip club. But my afternoon drives did just fine. After over 15 years of GTA, Rockstar finally put the series’ best elements together—the boundless open world, the Fast and Furious-esque story, the pitch-perfect satire—into the greatest installment the franchise has ever seen. —B.L.
9. World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft, first released in 2004, is less of a video game and more of a lifestyle. Your friends in high school who played WOW had an entire culture of their own; they existed in this separate world, interacting with each other and with people from all over the globe, night after night. For this reason alone, it should be remembered as an all-timer. —C.S.
8. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
This game is largely responsible for the Switch’s immense popularity (although Animal Crossing is currently pulling its weight). Breath of the Wild is far and away the most impressive open world we’ve seen in a video game yet, and it tells such a beautiful story through inventive gameplay but very few cutscenes. The puzzles are unparalleled, and the action is remarkably creative and open-ended. It is a truly new Zelda experience, but more than that, it is a truly new gaming experience. With a sequel on the way (fingers crossed for a 2020 release) we’ll have a lot more from our blond-haired elf. —C.S.
7. Portal 2
This game rules. The single-player. The co-op. The plot. The puzzles. I mean, hell, it’s a near perfect game. Straight-forwardly, the Portal series sees players shoot two portals to help solve puzzles. The way this mechanic is used and built upon on through the game is seriously one of the best-developed mechanics we’ve seen thus far. And it only gets more wild and exciting (read: infuriating) in two-player co-op. The Portal series could have made the list just based off the portal mechanic alone, but instead, it also gifted us with an enthralling story, a deep cast of characters, and an unforgettable world. —C.S.
6. Pokémon Red and Blue
The Pokémon franchise has taken over the world. With mobile apps, long-standing handheld favorites, an animé series, and so much more, gaming would truly not be the same today without Pokémon. And it all started with Red and Blue. Before “Pikachu” became a household name, Red and Blue were the humble, role-playing game titles that redefined the handheld medium, sparking something of a pop culture revolution. —Dom Nero
5. Wii Sports
Everyone, and I mean everyone, played and enjoyed Wii Sports. Even those hardest of hardcore gamers cracked a smile. While it may not be a complex piece, it always had the unique ability to bring gamers and non-gamers together. Few games ever achieved the same level of accessibility and renowned household recognition like it. Oh, and it was free with the Wii, so there was that. —C.S
4. Street Fighter II
There have been so many classic entries into the fighting game genre. But, more than Mortal Kombat or Marvel vs. Capcom or even Tekken, the influence of Street Fighter II has been unceasing for decades. Still used for professional competitions to this day, Street Fighter II wrote the book on the fighting game. And it holds up. —D.N.
3. Tetris
A staple in gaming since 1984, Tetris remains a pop culture icon. Seriously, name one person who’s never tried their hand at it, and then gotten totally sucked in. This puzzler keeps itself in the spotlight with new hit releases like The Tetris Effect and Tetris 99, along with an abundance of mobile games, proving it will stand the test of time. —C.S.
2. Super Mario World
Choosing between Super Mario World and Super Mario Bros. 3 is a close call, but the former just edges out the latter. Super Mario World set an important tone and structure for the future of everyone’s favorite plumber. And that vibrant, 16-bit art style still looks gorgeous today. —D.N.
1. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Ocarina of Time was, for many, the turning point in video games. It marked that pivotal moment when the medium cemented itself as a formidable place for artistic expression. Undeniably the first truly remarkable 3D experience in gaming, Ocarina of Time has inspired countless titles with its moody tone, nostalgic storyline, and incredible soundtrack. —D.N.
