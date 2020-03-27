Legendary architect Satish Gujral Passes Away at 94

Legendary architect, painter, muralist Satish Gujral breathed his last on Thursday (March 26) at the age of 94.

In 1999, Satish was awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, which is the second-highest civilian award in the country.

According to Satish Gujral website, the Belgium Embassy in New Delhi which he had designed was selected by the International Forum of architects as one of the thousand best-built buildings of the world in the 20th century. Furthermore, the alphabet mural of the Delhi High Court too had been designed by him.

Gujral, who was also a great painter, is best known for history works Days of Glory and Mourning en mass.

Breaking the news of the 94-year-old’s sad demise Art critic and curator Ranjit Hoskote tweeted, “Just heard the sad news of Satish Gujral’s passing. Unlike many of his peers, who went to Paris or London in the early 1950s, Gujral went to Mexico City to study with Diego Rivera and Siqueiros. Gujral’s was a versatile practice spanning painting, sculpture and architecture. RIP”.

Gujral is survived by wife Kiran, son Mohit, daughter-in-law Feroze and grandchildren.

Born in Pakistan’s Lahore in 1925, the noted architect was a witness to the horror of the partition between India and Pakistan. During that time he moved to Simla and it is said that he immersed himself in painting.

