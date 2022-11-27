Legenday Starts Supplying Silicone Products to 3C Industry

SHENZHEN, Guangzhou, China, Nov. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Today, LegenDay started supplying silicone products to computers, communications, and the consumer electronics industry (3C Industry). This comes after LegenDay adopted a range of silicone product manufacturing technologies such as extrusion, injection molding, Overmolding, compression molding, and multi-shot injection molding.

LegenDay will supply silicone parts to 3C industries, including Bluetooth headsets, phone parts, headphones, Wi-Fi accessories, mouse pads, gamepads, case sleeves, phone holders, and multimedia players, among other components. During this first phase, LegenDay will support small and OEM businesses in the 3C industry.

“Rethinking performance, reliability, safety, and performance makes silicone the best material in consumer electronics,” said Frank, LegenDay Marketing Manager. “At LegenDay, we strive to create the future by supplying the best silicone product to the 3C industry – whether small or large silicone products. We are a partner you can trust.”

Silicone rubber is a breakthrough in the 3C industry. Its soft-to-touch feeling, exceptional durability, flexible design, best chemical resistance, temperature tolerance, and eco-friendly features make silicone rubber the best for consumer electronics products.

LegenDay continues to partner with product developers alongside manufacturers and reputable brands in the 3C industry.

About LegenDay

LegenDay designs and manufactures silicone products for home and industrial use. Based in China, the company has invested in advanced silicone products manufacturing technologies such as silicon extrusion, co-moulding, Overmolding, multi-shot, and clean room injection molding. With continued innovations and research, LegenDay remains a market leader in silicone product manufacturing.

