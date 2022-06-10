Legends, a New Social Travel App, Announces World First User-Generated NFT to Empower Users to Own and Monetize Their Travel Data in a Web 3 World

Legends is creating a new form of social currency by translating real-time data into a user’s unique “Travel DNA”, enabling users to visualize their travel history, create recommendations, socialize, and transact on a single platform.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Legends, a new social network at the intersection of Web 2 and Web 3 that instantly translates a user’s travel data into an NFT, announces its launch. This comes at a time when the increasingly blurred boundaries between work, life, and travel have made location independence the new normal. By harnessing the best of tech, community, and social, Legends is the first platform to give the power back to the traveler and turn their unique data into an NFT usable as a new form of social currency.

“The future of social is category-focused and creator first. Traditional travel platforms are siloed, built for providers and not today’s traveler”, says Stephanie Daniel, Legends Co-Founder and CEO. “We are redefining travel for today’s consumers by combining the best of tech and community to make travel experiences a tangible, shareable, monetizable asset. The time is now.”

How it Works:



Unlike other travel tech or social apps that address one or a few of the elements of the user’s journey, Legends is an end-to-end solution where users can visualize their travel history, create recommendations, socialize, and transact on a single platform. Users can now unlock their lifelong travel journey and have every photo taken turned into a beautiful 3D visualization of their unique Travel DNA made up of their own experience of the globe—from places, languages, cultures, climates, and cuisines encountered.

This Travel DNA provides the foundation for automated sharing so users can save and share their favorite places instantly with friends without having to manually upload lists or remember every place they’ve visited previously. The unique Travel DNA generated can be leveraged to discover smarter recommendations based on previous travel history and behaviors and help connect with other travelers. Ultimately you can book the places suggested by the people you trust and earn when friends book yours. All of this happens in an immersive and socially interactive map-based interface. This Travel DNA that is created in app becomes a dynamic, user-generated NFT that serves as users’ membership to the exclusive community and provides digital and physical access to special offers with Legends partners.

“Everyone’s trying to predict the future of travel, but we believe it’s those who can integrate the best of Web 2 and Web 3 while building a passionate, category-specific user base that will ultimately transform the industry”, says Stuart Greif, Head of Innovation and Strategy at Forbes Travel Guide.

Legends has received funding from multiple investors including Trip Ventures , a fund investing in the future of tech in travel. “We believe that Stephanie and Shaina have founded what could become the leading social + travel company”, said Carlos Garcia, CEO of Trip Ventures. “The IP that powers the Legends Travel DNA is a unique differentiator from the other companies in social travel.” Legends is in discussions for additional funding and strategic partnerships. The app is currently invite-only and available on iOS, join the waitlist by downloading from the app store here.

About Legends:

Legends is a social travel app that enables our community to visualize their travel history, create recommendations, socialize, and transact on a single platform. Built by explorers for explorers, Legends helps users unlock their lifelong travel journey by creating their unique Travel DNA made up of their own experience of the globe. Legends is the world’s first social platform that allows travelers to turn their data into a monetizable asset. At the intersection of vertical community and travel tech, Legends is reimagining travel as we move toward a Web 3 world.

