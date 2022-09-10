Lennar, Trumark, Tri Pointe Homes and Lafferty Communities will be the First to Build Residences in Lagoon Valley, the Bay Area's First Conservation Community

This community of the future is convenient to major Northern California cities

VACAVILLE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The first four Lagoon Valley residential home builders will be trailblazers, with green building principles, conserving energy and water resources – and setting the tone for the next generation of sustainable home building in California. Lennar, Trumark Homes, Tri Pointe Homes and Lafferty Communities will be building the first five neighborhoods in Lagoon Valley, located just off Highway 80, between the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento. The Bay Area’s first environmentally sustainable conservation community will provide homes a short walk from neighborhood shops, restaurants, and workplaces in the 750,000 square foot Ascend Business Village, all surrounded by expansive open space and recreational amenities. Over three-quarters of the land in the 2,400-acre specific plan is dedicated to open space, including a 400-acre public park, a 71-acre wetland preserve, and 1,300 acres of accessible hiking and mountain biking trails. After 20 years in the design and planning phase, Lagoon Valley broke ground in June 2021 and anticipates sales to begin in mid-2023.

“Sustainable design principles are embedded in what we do,” says Curt Johansen, Director of Development. “These four builders are aligned with our wellness vision for the community, which will provide a wonderful quality of life for residents, close to the urban centers while being environmentally conscious and eco-friendly.”

Lagoon Valley will include diverse green homes for a broad range of needs, committed to housing diversity, including low-income, age-qualified, and multi-generational homes. All the residences will be constructed to meet or exceed California energy-saving mandates and will include increased solar photovoltaic, battery storage and greywater recycling system options to reduce home potable water consumption by up to 50%. The community includes the protection of environmentally sensitive land, and environmental impacts are mitigated on-site through the establishment of a land conservancy to manage mitigation areas in perpetuity.

Following these design principles, Lagoon Valley is looking to exceed the standards promoted for the community by Greenbelt Alliance, a Bay Area organization that for decades has helped protect important open space lands and develops guidance and strategies that “will bolster capacity and support local and regional efforts to implement equitable, climate-resilient land-use decisions.” The neighborhood design maximizes linkages among people and open space by clustering housing and infrastructure, so neighborhoods sit lightly in the valley, protecting and preserving land and natural resources.

The first four homebuilders offer a broad range of choices, from Lennar, one of the nation’s largest, to Lafferty Communities, a specialty, regional builder. Tri Pointe Homes has grown from a collection of trusted regional homebuilding brands, and today, they lead the future of homebuilding with their passion for design and innovation. Trumark Homes, founded in 1988, has deep roots in California, and currently builds in both Northern and Southern California, as well as Colorado. These award-winning builders’ first homes in Lagoon Valley will include a wide diversity of single-family residences in distinctive neighborhoods.

Residents will enjoy the community’s pedestrian and bike-friendly neighborhoods interconnected with trails that offer easy non-vehicular access to adjoining villages, the Town Center, the Organic Farm, numerous neighborhood parks and open space, and recreational facilities including golf, and a Community Event Center. To learn more, visit Lagoon-Valley.com .

About Triad Development, Inc.

Founded in 1984 by Frederick W. Grimm, Triad Development has grown into a diversified real estate development company with properties throughout the country, and offices in Washington and Northern California. Through entrepreneurial passion and a focus on environmental sustainability, Triad exhibits a visionary spirit that continues to be its driving force. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at triaddev.com .

