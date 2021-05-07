Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ Laptop, FHD (1920 x 1080) Touch Display, Intel Core i3-10110U Processor, 4GB DDR4 Onboard RAM, 64GB eMMC, Intel Integrated Graphics, Chrome OS, 82B80006UX, Graphite Grey



With the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 laptop, you’ll enjoy more productivity with less complexity. This 13-inch Chromebook, powered by 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processors, boasts up to 10 hours of battery life to let you get things done quickly and easily with all your favorite Chromebook features. Powered by Chrome OS and designed to integrate easily with your Google account, just turn it on, log in, and you have access to all your shared files, photos, music, and documents! Of course, productivity is about more than efficiency – it’s also about safety. This touchscreen Chromebook updates automatically every six weeks to help protect you from online threats. Plus, the verified boot process looks for malicious changes that might put your data in danger, whether you’re working from home or out in the world. Combine that with a battery that lasts up to 10 hours, and you’ll always be ready. A great Chromebook for college, work from home, or everyday entertainment, the Chromebook Flex 5 delivers the immersive experience you’re looking for. User-facing dual speakers and an LCD with LED backlight (anti-glare) display in full HD, coupled with narrow bezels to minimize screen clutter, let you enjoy streaming video, movies, and more in crisp, clear, and vibrant detail. Fun and intuitive, this touchscreen Chromebook makes it easy to access everything you need; it’s also digital pen compatible (digital pen sold separately), so you can write, draw, or drag files with ease. With its convertible laptop design, you can just flip the screen around on its 360 hinge to find the position that’s most comfortable for you: Laptop mode, tablet mode, tent mode, and more. Battery life based on testing with PLT (power load test). Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage, and other factors.

Work from home, school, or anywhere with the outstanding combination of performance, connectivity, and entertainment enabled by 10th generation InteI Core processors. The Lenovo Flex 5 offers intelligent performance features that adapt to you for a personalized, intuitive, and responsive experience

This 2-in-1 laptop combines a keyboard and touchscreen to make it easy to interact with everything on your display. You can also use the Lenovo digital pen (sold separately) to quickly write, click or drag files right on the screen

The 13-inch FHD display in this slim, light 360° convertible Chromebook offers beautiful visuals, while narrow bezels minimize distractions. Two user-facing stereo speakers keep you immersed in the experience

Use your Google account to easily access files, videos, music, and documents stored on the cloud from anywhere. With up to 10 hours of battery life, you’ll stay productive

Connect with the built-in webcam, 2 USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, and an audio jack. It also has the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 a fast, reliable connection





