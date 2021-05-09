Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptop, 15.6″ FHD 120Hz IPS Diaplay, 6-Core AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (Beats i7-10850H), GTX 1650 Graphics, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD, Backlit Keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, Win10 + Oydisen Cloth



Price: $839.00

(as of May 09,2021 08:16:51 UTC – Details)





Oydisen Electronics sells computers with professional upgrade and customization. The manufacturer box will be opened by our engineers for customizing and testing. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing.

【Upgraded】RAM is upgraded to 16 GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once; Hard Drive is upgraded to 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive + 1 TB Hard Disk Drive to allow faster bootup and data transfer. Original Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised.

【Processor】AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3.0GHz 6-Core Processor (11MB Cache, up to 4.00GHz, Beats Intel Core i7-10850H)

【Display】15.6″ IPS LCD with LED Backlit Anti-Glare FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz Display

【Operating System】Windows 10 Home, 64-bit, English





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

