Lenovo ThinkPad E14 14″ FHD Business Laptop Computer, Intel Quad-Core i5 10210U Up to 4.2GHz (Beats i7-7500U), 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD, AC WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Windows 10 Pro, 64GB USB Flash Drive



iPuzzle sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Through our in-depth inspection and testing, and defects can be significantly reduced.

Processor

Intel Core i5-10210U (4C / 8T, 1.6 / 4.2GHz, 6MB)

Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics

Memory

8GB DDR4-2666

Storage

1TB HDD 5400rpm 2.5″

Display

14″ FHD (1920×1080) IPS 250nits Anti-glare

Ethernet

100/1000M

WLAN + Bluetooth

RTL8822CE 11ac, 2×2 + BT5.0

Ports

1x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (support data transfer, Power Delivery and DisplayPort)

1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Always On)

1x HDMI 1.4b

1x headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm)

1x USB 2.0

1x Ethernet (RJ-45)

1x USB 3.1 Gen 1

Audio Chip

High Definition (HD) Audio, Synaptic CX11880 codec

Speakers

Stereo speakers, 2W x2, Dolby Advanced Audio

Camera

720p with ThinkShutter

Microphone

2x, Array

Battery

45Wh

Power Adapter

65W USB-C

Keyboard

Non-backlit, English

Case Color

Black

Dimensions (WxDxH)

12.8 x 9.13 x 0.74 inches

Weight

3.73 lbs

Operating System

Windows 10 Pro 64, English

10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U (1.6 GHz base frequency, up to 4.2 GHz base with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB cache, 4 cores).

14″ FHD (1920×1080) IPS 250nits Anti-glare Display; Integrated Intel UHD Graphics. 720p with ThinkShutter camera, Stereo speakers, 2W x2, Dolby Advanced Audio and 2x, Array Microphone Ideal for Home, Student, Professionals, Small Business, School Education, and Commercial Enterprise, Online Class, Google Classroom, Remote Learning, Zoom Ready.

8GB DDR4-2666 Memory; 1TB HDD 5400rpm 2.5″. This electronic gift, holiday gift offers a good experience for watching videos, browsing the web, remote work, or study from home.

RTL8822CE 11ac, 2×2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0; 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (support data transfer, Power Delivery and DisplayPort), 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Always On), 1x HDMI 1.4b, 1x headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm), 1x USB 2.0, 1x Ethernet (RJ-45), 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1.

■ Authorized Ipuzzle Bundle ■ Bundled 64GB Green USB Flash Drive. Windows 10 Pro 64, English; Black; Non-backlit Keyboard; up to 12.8 hr Battery Life





