Lenovo ThinkPad E14 14″ FHD Business Laptop Computer, Intel Quad-Core i5 10210U Up to 4.2GHz (Beats i7-7500U), 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD, AC WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Windows 10 Pro, 64GB USB Flash Drive
iPuzzle sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Through our in-depth inspection and testing, and defects can be significantly reduced.
Processor
Intel Core i5-10210U (4C / 8T, 1.6 / 4.2GHz, 6MB)
Graphics
Intel UHD Graphics
Memory
8GB DDR4-2666
Storage
1TB HDD 5400rpm 2.5″
Display
14″ FHD (1920×1080) IPS 250nits Anti-glare
Ethernet
100/1000M
WLAN + Bluetooth
RTL8822CE 11ac, 2×2 + BT5.0
Ports
1x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (support data transfer, Power Delivery and DisplayPort)
1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Always On)
1x HDMI 1.4b
1x headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm)
1x USB 2.0
1x Ethernet (RJ-45)
1x USB 3.1 Gen 1
Audio Chip
High Definition (HD) Audio, Synaptic CX11880 codec
Speakers
Stereo speakers, 2W x2, Dolby Advanced Audio
Camera
720p with ThinkShutter
Microphone
2x, Array
Battery
45Wh
Power Adapter
65W USB-C
Keyboard
Non-backlit, English
Case Color
Black
Dimensions (WxDxH)
12.8 x 9.13 x 0.74 inches
Weight
3.73 lbs
Operating System
Windows 10 Pro 64, English
10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U (1.6 GHz base frequency, up to 4.2 GHz base with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB cache, 4 cores).
14″ FHD (1920×1080) IPS 250nits Anti-glare Display; Integrated Intel UHD Graphics. 720p with ThinkShutter camera, Stereo speakers, 2W x2, Dolby Advanced Audio and 2x, Array Microphone Ideal for Home, Student, Professionals, Small Business, School Education, and Commercial Enterprise, Online Class, Google Classroom, Remote Learning, Zoom Ready.
8GB DDR4-2666 Memory; 1TB HDD 5400rpm 2.5″. This electronic gift, holiday gift offers a good experience for watching videos, browsing the web, remote work, or study from home.
RTL8822CE 11ac, 2×2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0; 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (support data transfer, Power Delivery and DisplayPort), 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Always On), 1x HDMI 1.4b, 1x headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm), 1x USB 2.0, 1x Ethernet (RJ-45), 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1.
Windows 10 Pro 64, English; Black; Non-backlit Keyboard; up to 12.8 hr Battery Life