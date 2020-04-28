Leo Alexander Robinton: 5 Things To Know About Emma Watson’s Rumored New Boyfriend

Emma Watson’s ‘mystery man’ is reportedly Leo Alexander Robinton! Learn more about the handsome Californian whom Emma was pictured kissing in Oct. 2019.

Self-partnered no more? Emma Watson’s rumored “boyfriend” is a 30-year-old handsome man named Leo Alexandar Robinton, according to Daily Mail. She was pictured kissing this mysterious stranger outside Gail’s Bakery in Notting Hill in London in Oct. 2019! However, “Emma and Leo did everything in their power to keep their relationship private,” a source told the outlet, who added, “After they were pictured kissing in October Leo removed himself from all social media in an attempt to protect their romance.”

Regardless, Emma reportedly “introduced Leo to her parents [Jacqueline and Chris]” because “she was really serious about him,” the source added. In response to these rumors, Emma’s rep told Daily Mail, “I’m afraid I do not comment on speculation regarding Emma’s private life.” HollywoodLife has also reached out to Emma’s rep for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication. Now, learn more about this fresh face who has supposedly won over the Harry Potter star’s heart, despite revealing that she’s happily living the single life in her Dec. 2019 cover issue for British Vogue.

1. Leo is a business owner. He’s simply described as a “Californian business owner” by Daily Mail.

2. He reportedly worked for a cannabis company in the past. Despite his extremely private life, Daily Mail could report that Emma’s rumored beau used to work for a company that specialized in legal cannabis until leaving the job in June of 2019.

3. He has a famous sister. She is Daisy Robtinon, the 33-year-old model/molecular biologist/PhD holder who made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Science list in 2017! Oh, and did we mention she’s a Harvard University graduate? Daisy has featured Leo in a handful of her social media posts, and also follows Emma on Instagram. Leo also has three other siblings: a twin brother called Archer, an older brother named Charlie, 35, and sisters Lily, 36, and Daisy, 33, according to Daily Mail.

4. If the rumors are true, this will be Emma’s first reported boyfriend since her split from Chord Overstreet. The actress reportedly split from the Glee star in 2018. She sparked romance rumors with her longtime Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton the following year, but he revealed that he too was single.

5. It’s unclear if Leo is actually dating Emma. Emma confirmed that she is dating in her Dec. 2019 cover story for British Vogue, just “not one specific person.” Despite revealing that she’s going “on dates,” she made it clear that she’s happy not being in a romantic relationship. “I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered,” Emma revealed during the interview.