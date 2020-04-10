Leona Lewis Sings ‘Better in Time’ at Home to Remind Fans That Things Will Get Better (Video)

Leona Lewis is bringing some light and joy to her fans today with an acoustic performance of her hit song “Better in Time.”

The 35-year-old singer performed the song at the piano in her home to remind fans that things will get better in time amid the current health crisis.

“A Little reminder 🌸 ‘It’ll all get better in time,’” Leona captioned the video on her Instagram account.

“Better in Time” was featured on Leona‘s debut album Spirit and it was certified platinum as a single. It charted at number 11 on the Hot 100 back in 2008.