Lerato Kganyago and Thami Ndlala decided to end two months Marriage

Lerato Kganyago might just have set the record for shortest celeb marriage. The beautiful radio personality announced that she and hubby of two months, Thami Ndlala, have separated. Lerato released a statement on her Instagram stories regarding the situation today.

Lerato Kganyago separates from hubby after being married 2 months Source: Instagram She wrote,

“It is with sadness that (I) announce that Thami and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have come to realise that our different priorities and workloads have not afforded us the time to invest in our relationship. We will continue to care deeply for each other, and look forward to growing our friendship. We have nothing more to say on this subject, and hope that our privacy will be respected during this difficult time.”

It was clear that there was trouble in paradise when Lerato confirmed that she had moved out of her marital home.

Lerato and Thami got married just two months ago – in fact, they only completed celebrating the second leg of their traditional wedding last month.

All of Mzansi was surprised when news initially leaked that Lerato had gotten married, as no one was aware that the media personality was even in a serious relationship.

We may never know what could have possibly gone wrong in such a short space of time.