Les Roches creates a Sustainable Development specialization within its Bachelor program

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Les Roches Global Hospitality Education is making sustainability a Bachelor’s degree specialization by dedicating the last semester of its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Global Hospitality Management to the subject. Sustainability is now one of the four specializations, from which students can choose at the Crans-Montana campus, along with Entrepreneurship, Digital Marketing Strategies and Financial Performance Management.

Contributing to 10%[1] of the world’s GDP, the hospitality and tourism sector is proportionally one of the ecosystems most concerned by sustainable development issues, and control instruments such as environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria have a direct impact on society and the environment. In response to this, the creation of a sustainable tourism industry promoting meaningful initiatives and resource-efficient cycles is underway. In keeping with its academic philosophy of fostering a spirit of innovation and creativity, Les Roches thus aims to strengthen the ability of future leaders to drive sustainability and change.

The new Bachelor’s specialization is designed to equip students with the managerial skills and knowledge necessary to transform hospitality, tourism and the experience economy in this regard. Courses cover the changing demands of customers, stakeholders and communities, eco-tourism, design, and ethics and corporate governance issues. Other specializations are offered in the last semester of BBA studies both on the Crans-Montana and Marbella campuses: Entrepreneurship, Digital Marketing Strategies and Financial Performance Management. The Campus of Les Roches in Marbella additional specialization focuses on Resort development and Management and is dedicated to managing luxury resorts and related businesses.

The specialization “Sustainable Developments and Practices” will be offered at the Crans-Montana campus from next September, with courses taught by prominent faculty members such as Dr. Dimitrios Diamantis, Executive Academic Dean, a visionary whose doctoral thesis already dealt with Consumer Involvement and Ecotourism. The program will also include Master classes delivered by external experts on the field.

The latter expresses his enthusiasm: “Sustainability and ethical issues have long been subjects discussed within the courses, but today we are taking a step forward and sustainable development is really entering as an academic discipline of specialization!” He adds: “This intellectually significant program is eagerly awaited by the entire young generation of students and is a perfect complement to our operational and academic initiatives as well as to our annual Shift’In festival in November.”

The school also offers an international innovation competition for high school students within the context of which any eco-luxury idea in the field of hospitality can earn the winners an expedition to the Galapagos Islands and scholarships. The competition – which is being conducted in partnership with Lindblad Expeditions, a pioneer in sustainable travel– is open to anyone eligible to enter the Bachelor in Global Hospitality Management program in 2022 or 2023.

