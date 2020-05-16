Lessons to be learned post-pandemic

news, local-news,

My kids were home-schooled. They were pulled out of their primary school after privately expressed concerns from veteran teachers about the new open-plan nature of the curriculum. We were conflicted about the merits. On one hand there was the lack of social contact, including team sports, but on the other the kids got one-on-one teaching as opposed to a typical class-teacher ratio of one teacher per 20 or so students. There were other concerns, such as lack of facilities for science learning, the impact on the parents’ careers, the absence of a learning structure and the need for both parent and student to enjoy routine social distancing from each other. As it turned out they were fine and easily achieved their goals. They were spared my appalling time management, while from their mother they mastered the rudiments of strict discipline. Currently, there’s a disagreement between a pro-school fighter Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Victorian Premier Dan Andrews who firmly believes it’s safer to keep kids at home in a slow recovery from the pandemic. The argument will pass, but like many of life’s pursuits home-schooling and adults working from home will emerge as real options when life without the virus resumes. There will be enormous social change and upheaval on the other side of the pandemic, with huge budget deficits and debt, changing consumer preferences, the future of the GST, expenditure on health and welfare and fundamentally a change in how we live and work. To what extent do governments become a player in the marketplace? Are we better served by a command economy that prevails in some religious societies and in the remaining communist countries? Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Does home-schooling undermine social conformity? How can governments plan a tertiary and vocational training sector if households are off in various directions doing their own thing with a smorgasbord of learning tools and curriculum on offer from private educators? Some people home-school because they don’t trust governments, and education institutions, to raise children in a safe and orthodox educational environment. The issue partly stems from education delivery at a national level. The Federal Government funds private schools and indirectly a fair whack of funding for public schools, but state and territory governments manage the public school system. The national cabinet has worked well apart from states telling the feds that they, and not the feds, will unilaterally decide when schools can open and close. So you have nine governments with their fingers in the school pie, with each of them regarding this complex array of responsibilities as a test of strength in the federation. My kids were pleasantly surprised to discover that when they attended year 11 and 12 they were either abreast of the prevailing standards or in some cases ahead. However, my inclination is for institutional schooling because it provides students with social contact and experience in pursuits such as sport and debating and enables students to measure their development against their peers. You can’t blame parents who prefer to send the kids to school. Parents need a break. They need time to earn enough to build the nest so that the family is raised in a safe, comfortable environment. Where both parents have stellar qualifications and careers you can’t blame them for using crèche and school so that both are able to contribute to their domestic empire. In the long term it may come down to economics. It costs about $300,000 to raise a child from prep to year 12. The state school system can cost a family $70,000 per child and in the private school system around $500,000 per child. Blood is always thicker than water, but in the modern western world parents are also thinking about themselves. Just as they might indulge in frittering away a bit of the kids’ inheritance on luxuries such as travel in later years, they are also thinking of themselves in the early years when crèche begs the recruitment of the grandparents. Do they chance the state school system or go for broke with private schooling? Working from home is likely to become more widespread after the pandemic, given that the global lockdown has provided a fairly thorough dress rehearsal. Employers love it because productivity actually rises, but the kids won’t always feature in the equation. If it’s possible for one or both parents to work from home, you can expect the kids to be packed off to school. Home-schooling involves tremendous preparation and commitment, and how to duplicate what only schools can provide. The big question is whether you're providing the best pathway for your child's development – a sheltered upbringing, or bypassing school expenses, school bullies and the morning rush hour? When the virus has passed and schools fully reopened many parents will be breathing a sigh of relief, and I suspect more parents will be working from home than the kids.

