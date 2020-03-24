Let Amitabh Bachchan Be Your Fitness Inspiration During Quarantine

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan shared a selfie from what appears to be a gym. The cine icon exercised on Tuesday and reminded his fans to “keep the gym going.” Amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has confined everyone indoors, Amitabh Bachchan took care of his fitness. In his post, he added, “Build resistance…fight fight fight!” Surely, that is some inspiration. In the selfie, Big B can be seen standing in front of some gym weights, treadmill and other equipment. In the comment section, Sidharth Malhotra said, “Love and respect, sir” while Mouni Roy commented, “The incredible.” Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s selfie:

Earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan shared excerpts from his fitness diaries on Twitter. He wrote, “Aaj gym mein kuchh zaroorat se zyada daba, chala, utha liya. Mann ne jo bola, himmat karke, usey ek sthaan diya. (Today’s gym session, I walked, lifted a little too much. Went with the thoughts and out of courage, gave it a space).”

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many other Bollywood celebrities a shared glimpse of their workout session at home on social media. Anil Kapoor, who is also taking care of his fitness routine while he is confined at home, shared a video of himself on Tuesday. He can be seen cycling on a stationary bike.

Katrina Kaif has also been following her workout routine on a regular basis. She shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday. Take a look:

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story dressed in sportswear. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also shared glimpses of their workout session at home.

Back to Amitabh Bachchan. On the work front, he will feature in an upcoming film Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. His busy line-up also includes Gulabo Sitabo and Chehre.