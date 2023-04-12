Let the Sunshine In: Cleaning Up After the El Paso Chamber's Misinformation Campaign

EL PASO, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Eco El Paso supports Prop K – El Paso Climate Charter. For the first time in El Paso’s history, the voters of El Paso have an opportunity to pass a Climate Charter (Prop K) that will build a clean energy economy, bring thousands of jobs to El Paso, hold the city accountable, turn the city’s electric bills into a solar profit center, and clean up our polluted ecosystems.

The purpose of Prop K is to accomplish three goals of paramount importance:

First, reduce the City’s contribution to climate change. Second, invest in an environmentally sustainable future. Third, advance the cause of climate justice.

Based on the success of climate plans implemented across the United States, Prop K aims to:

Create sustainable high paying jobs that protect workers and the environment.

Bring new businesses, jobs, and industries to our city.

Reduce the city’s operating costs; save taxpayers money.

Reduce climate change.

Create climate mitigation plans.

Promote climate justice.

Protect our environment; sustain our ecosystem.

Conserve our precious water resources.

Create educational opportunities that don’t exist.

Preserve and attract new talent to our city.

Create a resilient city.

Myths and false statements by the Chamber of Commerce and their fossil fuel members:

It won’t cost the city $9B or lose 198K jobs. This is made up and false.

or lose jobs. This is made up and false. Converting to solar will save the city over $275 million in electric bills over 25 years and produce over $230 million in profits for the city, turning bills into a profit center versus a cost center. This is a delta of over $500 million over 25 years.

The Charter WILL NOT force you to replace your gas appliances.

force you to replace your gas appliances. Dirty, fracked, natural gas is not clean! It’s just marketing from mass polluters.

Prop K states we should assess purchasing El Paso Electric and possibly turn it into a municipally owned utility. It’s not a done deal.

Your electricity won’t be turned off.

Vote YES to Prop K!

Read our full white paper response: Click Here

About Eco El Paso:

Eco El Paso is a 501(c)3 nonprofit focused on sustainability in the Hot-Arid climate of El Paso and the Chihuahua Desert. We promote sustainability to create a bright future for generations to come.

Contact: Shelby Ruff, President, Board of Directors, Eco El Paso – (915) 213-4858 – info@ecoelpaso.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/let-the-sunshine-in-cleaning-up-after-the-el-paso-chambers-misinformation-campaign-301795871.html

SOURCE Eco El Paso