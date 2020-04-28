Let the Sunshine in

“If possible, work facing a window, especially in the morning hours, and avoid working in your basement,” Dr. Figueiro advised. “If you have one table lamp in the living room, you might want to increase that number to get the amount of light you need to stimulate the circadian system.” You don’t need special bulbs, she says, since ordinary incandescent lighting emits the wavelengths of light that we need to help set our biological clocks.