Let’s cast the inevitable ‘Tiger King’ screen adaptation
Who is he? The eccentric zoo owner is the main character in “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” The big cat lover has a feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue. He is later accused and convicted on charges that he hired someone to murder Baskin. He’s currently in prison.
Who should play him? CNN Entertainment’s critic Brian Lowry suggested Billy Bob Thornton. My vote goes to Michael Keaton.
Carole Baskin
Howard Baskin
Who should play him? CNN’s Lisa Respers France suggests Sam Elliott.
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Who is he? Antle is, like Joe Exotic, a fellow big cat collector who runs a Myrtle Beach. Antle has his own unusual lifestyle but resists filmmaker’s attempts to discuss it in detail.
Who should play him? Lowry’s pick is Matt Damon. I endorse.
Don Lewis
Who is he? Don Lewis was the ex-husband of Baskin. He’s been missing since 1997. The docuseries, without presenting evidence, delves into theories from Baskin’s rivals and some Lewis’ surviving family members that she played a role in his disappearance.
Who should play him? France thinks Woody Harrelson or Russell Crowe are great choices for what would be a likely minor but important role.
Rick Kirkham
Who is he? Kirkham appears mostly in the first half of “Tiger King” episodes. A seasoned television producer, Kirkham was hired by Joe Exotic to film a reality show and help make Joe a star.
Who should play him? I think Walton Goggins (“Justified”) or William Fitchner (“Prison Break”) have the right amount of grit to pull this off. CNN’s Chloe Melas suggests William Shatner.
John Finlay
Who is he? Finlay is shown in “Tiger King” as being one of Joe Exotic’s husbands. Their down-home marriage ceremony (they wore matching pink shirts and jeans) was even shown on the series. (Finlay, however, has stated they were never legally married.) He later has an affair with a female employee at the zoo and leaves Joe.
Travis Maldonado
Who should play him? As Evan Peters has shown on screen before, he could likely provide just the right mix of naive energy and dark undertones to pull this off this tragic role.
Dillon Passage
Who is he? Joe Exotic re-married two months after the death of Maldonado to Dillon Passage, who has a minor role in this series but is shown to be sticking by Joe’s side during his incarceration.
Who should play him? Reid Ewing, who is best known for playing Haley’s husband on “Modern Family.”
Jeff Lowe
Who is he? Lowe steps in to help Joe Exotic when his zoo falls on hard financial times, but he has a pretty wild story of his own. The docuseries dives into better than you can in a few sentences, but let’s just say it’s the kind of wild stuff you imagine someone engages in when they are described as “a business man.”
Who should play him? Lowry says Steve Buscemi. I think Will Arnett would be an odd but interesting choice.