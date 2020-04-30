‘Let’s hope online shopping doesn’t kill the geese that lay the golden eggs’

news, local-news,

DISCUSSIONS among many of my business colleagues of late has been bringing in a refreshing dose of common sense. If there is any silver lining to this pandemic, it may be the realisation that the status quo is not sustainable. While not realistic for every employee, the possibility of even 10 per cent of people working from their home would create a dramatic reduction in occupancy cost, travel time and environmental impact. There are also potential efficiencies with no commute time or workplace interruptions. Our pristine environment will be very thankful, but will our bricks and mortar retailers? As we move forward from this pandemic, we read Cityprom, the Chamber of Commerce, Launceston City councillors with contributing consultation from many long term retailing owner operators, will be actively working together on a major stimulus plan to revitalise inner city trading. Let’s hope online shopping which has taken precedence in recent weeks doesn’t kill all the geese that lay the golden eggs. Bruce Webb, Launceston. I FIND it obscene that half a billion dollars is to be spent on an upgrade to the Australian War Memorial, which is already a vast complex. Surely the money would be far better spent on healing the mental and physical afflictions of returned service men and women? Estelle Ross, Riverside. RIGHTLY so, COVID-19 is very much the main event of the moment. But lurking sinisterly, and soon to share centre stage, is the annual invasion of influenza for which the federal government has prepared us for by ordering millions of extra annual flu vaccine shots. After an initial supply delay which prevented sufficient numbers being distributed for a March (third month) roll out, it is now full steam ahead in all quarters with advisory warnings for the elderly to not delay in taking up the offer and submitting to the potentially life saving jab in the arm. The Pharmacy Guild President John Dowling says he has already had his vaccination and will have a “booster” later in the year. Acting Director of Public Health Dr Scott McKeown is quoted as saying there is “no evidence to show a second vaccination later in the year offered extra protection”. All agree the flu vaccination’s effectiveness begins to wane after three months. If shots are being done in March (third month) and the season peaks in August (eighth month) and September (ninth month), then the best we can hope for is vaccine protection covering half the season. Flu vaccine is at its most protective immediately after administration and then declines over the next three to four months. Question is, what’s the hurry now that we are in lock down and having our guards up like never before when the storm should be prepared for no later than June (sixth month) so that we are protected in the most aggressive time for infection? A check of Chemist’s Warehouse website for flu bookings comes with the rider to elderly not to rush in just yet, as the greater need for flu protection comes later in the year. Will someone decree on the effectiveness of the so-called “later in the year booster”. Noel Christensen, Punchbowl. HAVING spent more time than usual wandering around our beautiful city I want to thank our mayor, councillors, bureaucrats and all other staff whether behind desks or on tools. Thank you for being risk aware and not risk averse (see Riverbend Park). For forward thinking that we might have a vibrant city centre with the relocation of the university, rather than having an underutilised, decentralised town – albeit requiring new or upgraded infrastructure – in itself a good thing. Thank you for having the conversation about our traffic congestion. I’m confident over time this conversation will produce solutions in the same way you have found answers to other big issues that have been solved and left behind. The decisions you have made which maintain our heritage, while also enabling many of us to remain and work here are also much appreciated. Thank you. Tony Bush, Norwood. I WOULD like to comment on Peter Gutwein’s handling of an unprecedented situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. I’d just like to say that I take my hat off to you Peter. There is no way you could have predicted a half of what’s happened since you took over the top job, and I for one think that you’ve done your state proud. Congratulations on not being afraid to make the had decisions when it mattered. I don’t think any premier could have done better. Richard Hill, Newstead. AUSTRALIA’S Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for a complete investigation as to the source of the Coronavirus (no such backup from Albanese so far). Moreover, it appears our Prime Minister appears to be the only leader to do so and that makes him someone to be reckoned with in my opinion. As the Chinese Ambassador has retaliated with there could be wide trade sanctions – what do they have to hide? Though financially difficult for us, it could well be a good thing in us becoming less reliant upon them and the opening up of new markets worldwide. So next time you feel like stirring up our government’s actions, put “brain into gear before mouthing off” and be thankful that we have someone in charge who’s not going to kowtow to Chinese bullying. Good on you ScoMo. Don Davey, Launceston.

