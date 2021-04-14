Letter to the Editor: Our Communities Need Citizenship for All! | Afro

Submitted by Do Lee

Dear Editor,

My name is Do Hee Lee, and I am writing in support of Citizenship for All because there is a large population of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. who are already integrated into the fabric of U.S. culture and economy. Economically, it is wiser to actively integrate such communities that continue to deepen their roots into the U.S. regardless of government action. Moreover, from a more humanitarian perspective, there is much labor abuse and other violated human rights that the undocumented immigrant communities face.

Just as the rate of those infected for COVID-19 decreases more readily with herd immunity, so does U.S. society prosper when ALL communities can be cared for. It is not every man for himself, but for all who are here together.

To me and my community, Citizenship for All means a true advocacy for humanity.

I’m urging my representatives to…

1) Commit to speaking with Speaker Pelosi to remove the criminal bars in the U.S. Citizenship Act, and the Citizenship for Essential Workers Act.

2) Commit to voting NO on the jobs and recovery package if it does not include citizenship for all undocumented immigrants this year.

Thank you for taking the time to read!

Sincerely,

Do Lee

The opinions on this page are those of the writers and not necessarily those of the AFRO. Send letters to The Afro-American • 1531 S. Edgewood St. Baltimore, MD 21227 or fax to 1-877-570-9297 or e-mail to editor@afro.com