“Letters: Mothers & Daughters” Nairobi Book launch, a delightful afternoon over High Tea (March 2020) #TBT

A loving mother – daughter relationship is special. It is a bond that shapes a daughter’s entire life; and when correctly nurtured, many say, the mother daughter relationship can be one of the best in the world.

On Saturday March 7th, 2020, Footprints Press Limited, Kenya’s leading publishing house, launched another groundbreaking book “Letters; Mothers & Daughters” (a collection of letters from mothers to their daughters and daughters to their mothers) by its founder and creative director Susan Wakhungu-Githuku at a High Tea event held at Zen Garden, Nairobi.

It was a beautiful gathering that brought together women (and men) keen to celebrate mother/daughter relationships and share their stories while enjoying mouth-watering cakes, sandwiches and scones served with an unlimited supply of tea all afternoon. A cup of Tea makes everything better because where there’s tea, there is hope and association.

Hosted by the legendary media personality Caroline Mutoko, a devoted mother and treasured daughter and sister, the book launch was particularly poignant that it was being launched on the eve of International Women’s Day.

Known for compiling interesting books that open conversations, Wakhungu-Githuku’s latest offering stays true to her exploration of human relationships. The double volume ensemble is composed of: Book 1: A Letter to My Mother from Your Daughter – presents an anthology of 42 letters from disparate daughters varying in age and nationality. Book 2: A Letter to My Daughter from Your Mother – presents 47 letters, equally eclectic and emotive. The mothers and daughters themselves are the storytellers in the books.

The author states that, “My objective in compiling this anthology was to simply affirm that women not only ‘hold up half the sky’ as someone once said, but we have a special role that we can play in buoying and equipping each other for that larger role we play.”

(The book is available at Footprints Press office (254 716 584611) as well as from Text Book Centre (all branches), Book Stop (Yaya Centre); Prestige Book Shop (Mama Ngina Street)

(Visited 43 times, 43 visits today)