Levitate Raises $14M to Help Businesses Keep in Touch More Authentically, Powered by AI

Levitate’s oversubscribed $14M funding round will fuel growth of the company’s Happiness Platform for relationship-based businesses

RALEIGH, N.C., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Levitate , the SaaS Happiness Platform started by former ShareFiIe founder Jesse Lipson, announced today that they have closed an additional $14 million of growth capital, bringing total fundraising to $40 million since inception.

“Old-school ‘mass blast’ automated outreach doesn’t work anymore, especially for relationship-based businesses,” said Jesse Lipson, founder and CEO of Levitate. “We started Levitate five years ago with the goal of helping small businesses keep in touch with their clients, prospects, and referral sources personally and authentically…at scale. Our Happiness Platform has helped over 4,000 small businesses achieve that goal. With this funding round, we’ll have the resources to help tens of thousands of additional customers deliver happiness by keeping in touch more authentically with their business contacts.”

The company’s latest financing round was led by Bull City Venture Partners , with participation by Tippet Partners , Protagonist , Duke Capital Partners , The Tweener Fund , Lipson himself, and over 60 other entrepreneurs, including Mark Templeton, former CEO of Citrix Systems and DigitalOcean, Joe Colopy and Chaz Felix, co-founders of Bronto Software, and Aaron Houghton, founder of iContact.

When asked what makes him excited to continue to invest in Levitate, Jason Caplain, general partner at Bull City Venture Partners had this to say, “The Levitate team continues to impress with their growth, both from a revenue and product offering standpoint. Their newest features, like AI content, are intuitive and differentiate Levitate from competitors. The roadmap is full of inventive solutions to problems that small businesses face and I’m looking forward to seeing how these propel their success even further.”

With this funding round, Levitate is announcing the release of its AI Assistant. The AI Assistant helps customers write, reword, and edit emails and social media posts. It also translates content into 10 languages for customers with multi-lingual client bases. “With the launch of our AI Assistant, we’re addressing one of the biggest barriers to personal outreach for small businesses: writer’s block,” said Lipson. “Our AI Assistant has been fine-tuned for the specific use cases of small relationship-based businesses like insurance agencies, wealth management firms, and accounting firms. AI can be a technology that allows for deeper personal connections, not just a tool for automation. I’m excited about the amazing things we’ll be able to deliver to our customers in the coming months and years to realize our vision of authentic communication at scale.”

About Levitate

Levitate, launched in 2017, helps relationship-based businesses nurture authentic connections with their clients, referral sources and prospects. Levitate’s Happiness Platform allows users to send tailored emails at scale, post to social media, keep in touch with clients via text, send surveys, generate reviews, schedule meetings, remember key facts about their contacts, and accomplish business goals with a personalized approach. For more information about Levitate, visit levitate.ai.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/levitate-raises-14m-to-help-businesses-keep-in-touch-more-authentically-powered-by-ai-301808969.html

SOURCE Levitate