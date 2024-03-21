Levitate Recognized By Forbes as One of America's Best Startup Employers

RALEIGH, N.C., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Levitate, the leading happiness platform for relationship-based businesses, is thrilled to announce its recognition on Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers 2024 list. This award underscores Levitate’s commitment to cultivating a positive workplace culture while achieving remarkable growth within the industry.

Forbes, in collaboration with the statistics portal and industry ranking provider Statista, rigorously evaluated startups across the United States, identifying Levitate as one of the top-performing employers among the more than 20,000 companies that were reviewed, due to its outstanding performance in key areas including employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth.

“We’re very proud to have received this award from Forbes and feel that it’s a testament to Levitate’s heavy investment in employee well-being at every level of the organization,” remarked Hayley Morton, Levitate’s Director of Learning & Development. “We’ve seen firsthand how giving people the respect, flexibility, and resources they need not only attracts top talent, but gives them what they need to flourish and stay at Levitate long-term. From world-class on the job training and professional development, to fun and meaningful employee-led resource groups, and everything in between, one thing is clear: Levitate is an incredible place to grow your career.”

This award comes on the heels of ten other prestigious wins for the company in the past year, including Triangle Business Journal’s Best Places to Work, The SaaS Awards Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product, and The Stevie® Awards Most Innovative Tech Company, among others. While Levitate is thrilled to be recognized for these, it only motivates them to work harder to achieve more, and being recognized on the Forbes Best Startup Employers 2024 list is certainly a great way to keep the momentum going.

About Levitate

Launched in 2017 by ShareFile founder Jesse Lipson, Levitate is more than just a platform – it’s a catalyst for building authentic relationships. Dedicated to fostering genuine connections, Levitate’s Happiness Platform equips relationship-based businesses with the tools to cultivate meaningful interactions with clients, donors, referral sources, and prospects. Levitate’s Happiness Platform allows customers to send tailored emails at scale, post to social media, keep in touch with clients via text, send surveys & event invitations, generate & manage reviews, schedule meetings, send handwritten cards, remember key facts about their contacts, launch a new up-to-date website for their business, and accomplish business goals with a personalized approach. For more information about Levitate, visit levitate.ai .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/levitate-recognized-by-forbes-as-one-of-americas-best-startup-employers-302096448.html

SOURCE Levitate

