LG Brings Together the Most Innovative Kitchen Appliances with Style this Ramadan – TechEconomy

…Own the best Kitchen in this Holy Month with LG Refrigerator and NeoChef Microwave

As Muslim Faithful all over the world celebrates the Holy Month, family, food, culture and traditions are key elements that are of central focus.

Cravings for a hearty, warm, and well-prepared meal becomes the families delight. Ramadan is the ideal time for families to come together and create memories at home, whereby people enjoy mouth-watering dishes prepared with a variety of ingredients that include dates and fruits, various meats, rice and bread and more.

Homemakers cook up the most decadent meals for their family and friends to enjoy during Iftar or Suhoor and now with smart technology, they can be confident that their meals not just look and taste delicious, but are extremely healthy as well.

“Technology has evolved exponentially, even in the kitchen, providing homemakers with smart appliances that are eco-friendly, accessible and can cook up an exceptional meal. We are pleased to offer our latest smart home appliances in the region and provide the tools necessary for consumers to embrace a healthy lifestyle,” said Mr. Brian Kang, General Manager, Home Appliances, LG Electronics West African Operations.

This Ramadan, get the help of these LG Electronics (LG) soldiers in your kitchen for the most seamless preparation support.

Knock Twice to see Inside – The Best REF Ever

Over a million customers choose LG’s iconic InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator world-wide. This success can be attributed to the remarkable progress the company has made in the last couple of years by delivering products that promotes better hygiene and impeccable style with proven fresh food technologies.

A great meal always starts with great ingredients, and keeping your ingredients fresh, healthy and tasty is what the LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator does best. Its sleek 33-inch glass panel which enables the family to peek into the refrigerator with a simple gesture of knocking twice.

There is no need to open the refrigerator door to know what is inside, which means you reduce cold air loss by up to 41 percent and keep your ingredients fresher for longer. The Door-in-Door feature puts milk, yoghurt, juice and snacks within easy access, again, without ever having to open the main fridge door. Check HERE.

LG Electronics boasts of several Refrigerators, from Top Freezer, Side by Side to One Door Refrigerator, the list is endless with top of the mind features such as; Hygiene Fresh+ – Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness, LinearCooling reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh, with ThinQ, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone, the Express Freeze option which enables user speed up ice production, chill drinks faster, and better freeze foods and deserts.

All these features allow families to prepare for Ramadan with fresh fruits, vegetables and other essentials, without the fear of them spoiling, thanks to LG’s smart, consumer-centric technologies. Check HERE.

Delicious, Healthy, and On-The-Go with LG Microwave Ovens

One such technology is the ergonomic NeoChef that features a simplified intuitive control interface to streamline operation and a range of hygiene-enhancing features such as Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ that help users keep their ovens as clean as possible.

The NeoChef also packs a number of customized features designed to increase cleanliness and streamline the cooking experience. The Anti-Bacterial EasyClean Coating makes cleaning the microwave interior simple and straightforward.

The microwave’s interior can be thoroughly cleaned twice as fast and with half the effort required for conventional microwaves. In fact, it takes just three wipes to thoroughly clean the NeoChef while conventional microwaves typically require seven. The coating also makes it harder for dangerous contaminants to take root, eliminating 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria.

In addition, the NeoChef™ can be used for melting ingredients such as chocolate or cheese and precisely preparing a variety of foods with its specialized settings. LG’s advanced microwave can even be used to make healthy, lactobacilli-infused yogurt more quickly than most home yogurt makers. The microwave’s Healthy Fry feature is even capable of preserving the distinct taste of each dish while making them healthier, with less oil and 72 percent less fat.

Smart cooking provides user-centric solutions in the kitchen for both homemakers and chefs – whether it is for the holy month of Ramadan or any day of the week during the year, smart cooking is all set to redefine the future in relation to cooking healthy meals and saving money.

When it comes to preparing dishes for iftar, Microwaves can also help homeowners cook with greater efficiency. LG’s NeoChef Microwave (Model: MH8265CIS;) helps keep your meals in the perfect temperature for smooth and satisfying consumption. A lover of confectioneries? This 2 in 1 microwave oven makes it possible for you to carry out your small-scale home baking.

Featuring the company’s Smart Inverter technology, providing precise cooking power. With precise temperature control, it can cook, reheat and defrost food faster and more evenly than ever.

The NeoChef reduces cooking time for dishes, with up to 1200W of power. From heating up milk for the children up to 1.6 times faster than conventional microwave ovens, to popcorn for the family to enjoy whilst watching a series 1.5 times faster, the NeoChef microwave provides newfound speed and reliability. With just one appliance, users can even fry food and make homemade yogurt. Check HERE.







