LG ELECTRONICS CANADA HONOURED BY NATURAL RESOURCES CANADA AS 2022 ENERGY STAR® APPLIANCE MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR

Award Recognizes LG Canada’s Commitment to Providing Energy-Efficient Appliances to Canadian Consumers and Reducing Carbon Footprint

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ – LG Electronics Canada has been named 2022 ENERGY STAR CANADA Appliance Manufacturer of the Year by Natural Resources Canada (NRCan). This honour recognizes the company’s commitment to protecting the environment through leadership in ENERGY STAR certified appliance products and promotions.

“LG Canada is honoured to be recognized again with this prestigious distinction for our commitment to the environment by offering best in class energy-efficient appliances,” said Jaeseung Kim, President and CEO, LG Electronics Canada. “LG Canada is focused on enabling consumers make a difference with smart, innovative appliances that deliver energy efficiency and savings to help sustain the environment.”

“Enhancing energy efficiency is key to working towards our ambitious climate goals, while creating sustainable jobs for cleaner growth and a greener, more energy-efficient future. This year’s ENERGY STAR Canada award recipients are ambassadors of energy efficiency and examples of the value of investing in smart energy choices.” said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources. “Congratulations to LG Electronics Canada Inc. in North York, Ontario, as the recipient of the 2022 ENERGY STAR Canada Award for Manufacturer of the Year – Appliances.”

In addition to the Appliance Manufacturer of the Year Award in Canada, LG Electronics USA was recently named 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. LG USA also received the ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award last month with the EPA.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honours a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Under its Zero Negative Environmental Impact initiative, LG Global plans to establish more production sites that make a positive impact on the environment. To ensure that the company reaches its stretch goals for carbon neutrality and circular economy, LG announced its intention to reduce the use of petrochemical-based plastics by introducing up to 600,000 tons of recycled plastic into its manufacturing process by 2030 and nearly double the recovery of electronic waste to 8 million tons by then.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a US $56-billion global innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, is comprised of four business units – Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

About ENERGY STAR Canada

ENERGY STAR Canada is a 21-year-long energy efficiency success story. The program is a voluntary partnership between the Government of Canada and more than 1,000 organizations working to use natural resources more wisely through greater energy efficiency. Behind each ENERGY STAR label is a product, home, building or industrial facility that is independently certified to use less energy and cause fewer of the emissions that contribute to climate change. ENERGY STAR is Canada’s simple choice to save energy, save money and save our environment. For more information about ENERGY STAR Canada, visit www.energystar.gc.ca.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada