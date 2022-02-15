LG Electronics Celebrate Valentine Season with Perfect Fit Combo

In this season of love, LG Electronics, a Global Leader in Consumer Electronics is thrilled to debut the Home Appliances 2022 Valentine Campaign tagged “The Perfect Fit”.

The campaign will introduce singles and couples to share their ideal Valentine’s date this season and stand a chance to be one of the couples to have an all-expense paid dinner with LG Home Appliances Brand Ambassador Rita Dominic and also go home with an LG Home Appliance Product as a gift.

This campaign – The Perfect Fit will be a time of sharing great moments with our esteemed customers across LG Electronics social channels as a reminder of the brand’s unwavering dedication to delivering the literal and figurative “perfect fit” for our customers.

The Campaign

The LG Perfect Fit Campaign features Rita Dominic, LG Brand Ambassador who touches on her perspective of Love, relationship and connection in allusion to Valentine.

This campaign highlights the relationship between LG Washer, Dryer, Styler, InstaView Refrigerator and Neochef Microwave Oven and how they connect to make the home a great place to be

The Perfect Fit Campaign is a celebration of not only the couples but of the LG brand which seamlessly inter-connects all Home Appliances Product together, and to offer an unparalleled shopping experience.

LG is set out to combine quality, comfort, and innovation with purpose, so that Men and Women of all ages will never have to compromise.

Speaking to her fans via her Instagram handle, LG Brand Ambassador Ms. Rita Dominic said “We all aspire to find our perfect fit, have you found yours?

In this season of Love, share your perfect valentine’s date in the comment section of the Perfect Fit Valentine Post on the below Instagram handle and stand a chance to be one of the couples to go on an exotic dinner date with me and also get an LG Neochef Microwave oven as a gift.

How to Participate in LG Electronics Perfect Fit Combo

Share your ideal valentine date, tagging who you would like to go on a date with Be sure to be following the Instagram page

Love Combo Promotion

LG Electronics is giving out a Free Neochef Microwave Oven for any purchase of InstaView Refrigerator and Styler.

Visit any LG Brandshop in Nigeria and also order online for any of these product.

