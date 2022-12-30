LG Electronics honors Partners at First Dinner and Award Night

Advertisements







Read Time:2 Minute, 47 Second

Appreciates Partners for Patronage and Commitment to LG HVAC Business

=======

LG Electronics, a leading innovator in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning organized Commercial Air Conditioner Dinner and Award Night first of its kind by the Air Solution Business Unit.

The event held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos to honor her business partners and announce the strategy for 2023, saw more than 20 partners awarded for their performance and impact in the year.

Delivering the Welcome Address, Mr. Saheed Adeyemi, Commercial Air Conditioning Manager, LG Electronics West African Operations said, the Air Solution success now and in the future, is closely tied to delivering a partner-led, profit-driven Commercial Air Conditioning.

“We are excited to recognize partners for delivering excellent service and impact across the nation. Our partners are uniquely positioned to help clients and customers unlock the full potential of the HVAC system. LG Multi V air conditioners has been installed in various places both in and outside the country and we are indeed indebted to your contribution towards this success,” he said.

In the first presentation titled Ahead of the Expected with LG HVAC Solutions, Mr. Kunle Onanuga, LG Electronics Nigeria gave an overview on LG Business and other engineering tools. Integration with solutions such as ThinQ, offer connectivity, streamlined operation and real-time data.

The LG expertise network, offering resources that include the LG Partner Portal, allows customers with convenient access to experts who excel in their fields.

“LG’s commitment to customers with programs such as the Preventive Maintenance program that show that LG are committed to being a trusted partner at all stages of each project. LG is staying ‘Ahead of the Expected’ and provide the guidance and support to ensure its customers succeed. In this series, we’ll explore what products and services LG has prepared to stay ahead”, Onanuga said.

This recognition of outstanding excellence first of its kind, is to appreciate our partners for staying glue to us says Mr. Joonkyu Song, General Manager, Air Solution, LG Electronics West African Operations. “This year has been fantastic for us with your support, we hope next year will be better with the target we have set, hopefully we would invite our business partners to Korea in 2023”.

He presented the award to the invited Partners and also three lucky winners went home with one unit of 55’’ OLED TV, Microwave Oven and RP4 Audio after they were picked from a lucky dip.

In his remark, Arch. Olusegun Ladega, Managing Director, Interstate Architects Ltd. said consistent drive for what the market needs and ideate what the market has never thought of is what LG Electronics stands for. From environmental friendly products to energy efficiency products, LG stands for durability and the less energy, the more adaptable it is.

On behalf of Fouani Nigeria Limited – the distributor of LG Electronics, the B2B Manager, Mr. Mohammed Nastrallah said Fouani will improve their communication and share their ideas on better services so as to grow better. “LG’s hard work is appreciated and we will return the favour by working harder as well”.

Other roll call of speakers include; Mr. Vinoth Sankar – Commercial Air Conditioner Manager, Lagos Market, Engr. Dunni Olaleye – MD, IVY Engineers Ltd, Engr. Kehinde Adebara – Managing Partner, Unecon Associates and Mr. Barnabas Olaleye – Information & Display Manager, LG Electronics Nigeria.



Post Views: 103





Advertisements