LG Electronics Shows Care for 100 Dealers, Families via Partnership with Fouani Nigeria and RelianceHMO – TechEconomy

By: Olivia Nnorom

LG Electronics, a leading consumer electronics company alongside their authorized distributor in Nigeria, Fouani Nigeria Limited has teamed with RelianceHMO, a leading health insurance provider, to provide medical cover for its over 100 dealers and their families in Nigeria.

To the excitement of all the beneficiaries, the electronic giant made the announcement at its Lekki Showroom on Saturday, May 20th, 2023.

According to Mr. Hari Elluru, Head of Corporate Marketing at LG Electronics, this initiative reflects our commitment to the well-being and happiness of our Dealers and aims to provide them and their family with medical insurance and peace of mind.

“We recognize that our Dealers are our most valuable asset, and their health and well-being are of utmost importance. With the new medical insurance plan, we are significantly expanding our coverage to ensure our Dealers and family members have access to quality healthcare services when they need it the most.”

The company’s decision to partner with RelianceHMO was to give more support to its dealers and their families.

As a socially responsible company, we want to offer more value to our dealers and to appreciate them for promoting the LG brand. We are committed to enriching lives not just through our products, but by promoting healthy living through initiatives such as the insurance cover we are offering today,” Elluru stated

He revealed that all beneficiaries would have a year of health insurance sponsored by LG Electronics and Fouani Nigeria Limited.

L-r: Hari Elluru, Head Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa Operations; and Mrs. Sanyaolu Adegboyega, MD Paypoint Electronics; Mohammed Fouani, MD, CEO Fouani Nigeria Limited; Novo Abere, Country Manager, CEO Reliance HMO, and Joonkyu Song, General Manager Air Solution, LG Electronics West Africa Operations during the LG Dealer Care Event held today at Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Mr. Mohammed Fouani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fouani Nigeria Limited, the authorized distributor of LG Electronics in Nigeria, described the development as “another attestation of LG’s unwavering commitment to bettering the lives of everyone, including its existing and potential customers.

By implementing this enhanced medical insurance plan, LG Electronics and Fouani Nigeria Limited aims to foster a healthy and supportive work environment, reinforcing our commitment to the welfare of our dealers and their families. We firmly believe that this investment in their well-being will not only contribute to their personal happiness but also enhance their productivity and job satisfaction.” Fouani said.

He advised dealers to keep promoting the LG brand in the Nigerian market.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Ogheneovo Abere, MD, RelianceHMO, said the health tech company’s goal is to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable to all. “Without health insurance, many of you will be forced to dip into your savings to cover the costs of seeking medical attention.” he said. “You cannot be both financially and mentally drained; a health care plan allows you to cover medical bills without having to dive into your resources. We are proud to bring comprehensive health insurance to LG Electronics’ key stakeholders.”

Mr. Abere added that RelianceHMO employs an integrated method to provide health insurance and telemedicine through partnerships with hospitals and healthcare facilities to alleviate the load of thousands of Nigerians and ensure exceptional customer experiences for all beneficiaries. He also applauded LG Electronics for always going above and beyond to provide its stakeholders with an excellent experience.

Responding to this kind gesture, Mr. Sanyaolu Adegboyega, MD, Paypoints Electronics on behalf of the dealers, commended both LG Electronics and Fouani for always putting the dealers first in every aspect of their business. He said this medical insurance is needed at this point in time and pray for more business for the organization.

During the event, dealers went home with several gifts including Microwave Oven, Soundbar and XBOOM Audio.







