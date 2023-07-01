LG Electronics, Solution 17 launch Food-A-Thon initiative, Plant Trees at PAU – TechEconomy







Host Transformative Event on Agrifood Systems and Climate Action

LG Electronics in partnership with Creative Youth Community Development Initiative (CYCDI) – Solution17 has launched “Food-A-thon” aimed at fostering sustainable solutions and drive climate action.

The launch was part of activities initiated ahead of the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) billed for November 2023 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The event held at Pan Atlantic University with the theme: ‘Fostering Youth-Led Innovation to Drive AgriFood Systems Transformation and Climate Action‘ brought together notable speakers, panelists, and young change-makers to address the pressing challenges related to food security and climate change.

In his keynote address, Mohammed Umar Bago, the executive Governor of Niger State, said the state was ready to partner with LG Electronics and Solution17 to boost agriculture development in the state.

Gov. Bago, who was represented by Alhaji Abubakar Usman, the Secretary to the State Government, said the administration would also support youth engagement, innovation and agroforestry in line with the state’s green economy agenda.

He reiterated support for Solution17 Food-A-Thon and the proposed innovation hub in Niger.

The governor also said Solution17 Food-A-Thon would utilise Education, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Youth Action and Climate Art to create sustainable solutions to boost agri-food. This, he said, would be achieved by establishing startups and climate action enterprises to boost food security, aid poverty reduction as well as promote wealth creation, green economy and low carbon development.

”In line with our unwavering dedication to sustainability, I am thrilled to announce that Niger State will host a groundbreaking ‘National Green Summit’ later this year”.

LG Electronics, as part of the launch activities, planted 50 trees which were digitally captured by Ecomatcher Tree Technology. The digitalisation helps businesses integrate tree planting into their processes as well connect customers to their sustainability journey.

Mr. Hari Elluru, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa, said tree planting is one of LG’s key initiatives.

“We recognize the critical role that forests play in mitigating climate change. They act as carbon sinks, support biodiversity, protect watersheds, and provide numerous benefits to local ecosystems. This is why we have committed to planting trees in collaboration with Solution17. By doing so, we are sequestering carbon, revitalizing ecosystems, and safeguarding natural resources for future generations”. Elluru said.

“We have implemented tree planting in different areas in Lagos State and duly recognised by the Lagos State Government,” he added.

Foluke Michael, the CEO and Project Director of Solution17, shed light on the Food-a-thon initiative in Nigeria, reflecting on Solution17’s past achievements, current endeavors, and future prospects. Foluke drew attention to the staggering amount of food waste, with food being the largest category of material discarded in municipal landfills.

She emphasized that this wastage alone could have fed 1.3 billion hungry people annually. She affirmed that Solution 17 will spearhead bold and actionable solutions to expedite the transformation of our agri-food systems, fostering climate action.

The gathering commenced with a warm welcome from Dr. Peter Bamkole, the Chief Operating Officer of Pan-Atlantic University, who conveyed a message on behalf of the university’s leadership.

He expressed the institution’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its pride in collaborating with LG Electronics and Solution17 to tackle climate-related issues.

The “Food-A-thon” event concluded with a sense of optimism and motivation, leaving attendees inspired to act and contribute to climate solutions in their respective communities.

Management and staff of LG Electronics West Africa at the tree planting event held today at Pan-Atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos

Pan-Atlantic University, LG, and Solution17 reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration and continuous efforts in driving positive change in the face of climate change and food security challenges.

This event serves as a testament to the power of partnerships and youth-led initiatives in creating sustainable solutions and fostering a brighter future for all.







