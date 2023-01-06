LG Honoured 28 Times at CES 2023 Innovation Awards

Advertisements







LG Electronics (LG) has been recognized for the technological and design excellence of its latest lifestyle solutions, earning more than two dozen CES 2023 Innovation Awards, including three coveted Best of Innovation Awards for LG OLED in the computer peripherals, gaming and video display categories.

Bestowed every year by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) – the organization behind CES, the world’s largest annual consumer electronics tradeshow – the CES Innovation Award program recognizes innovative consumer products and services across a multitude of device and technology categories.

Of the 28 honors LG will receive at CES 2023, 10 went to LG OLED TVs, marking the 11th consecutive year that the company’s self-lit TVs have received CES Innovation Awards.

LG OLED TVs, known to offer a variety of viewing experiences to consumers with its diverse innovative form factors, are prized by consumers worldwide for their exceptional picture quality, which delivers vibrant, accurate colors, deep blacks and infinite contrast.

Other new line of minimalist-design appliances to be introduced in CES 2023 includes, washer and dryer.

Taking a ‘back to basics’ approach, the new range focuses on the essence of each appliance, removing all unnecessary design elements to deliver a timeless, minimalist aesthetic.

The distinctive, durable products also reflect LG’s strong commitment to sustainability, featuring recycled materials inside and out and requiring fewer parts and less energy to make than conventional appliances.

Aligned with LG’s goal to continuously reduce environmental impact across all areas of operations, the stylish, new products have been designed with sustainability in mind.

By lowering the number of components and printed elements used, LG’s minimalist-design appliances take less time, use fewer resources and require less energy to manufacture.

Each model in the new range also features internal and external parts – and ships in packaging – made from recyclable materials.

The new range, which includes a refrigerator, washing machine, dryer, oven range and dishwasher, is also a part of LG’s innovative upgradable appliance lineup, meaning users can add new features to the products via the Upgrade Center in the LG ThinQ app.

LG Electronics (LG) has announced the global launch of its LG ThinQ UP upgradeable home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, oven ranges, and dishwashers.

Able to adapt to the unique needs and changing lifestyles of each customer, LG’s appliances enable users to enjoy new features and functions without having to make any additional purchases.

Launched in South Korea in January, 2022, LG ThinQ UP will begin rolling out internationally starting from March, 2023, in the U.S., with availability in other key markets to follow.

Built around the customer-centric concept of Evolving with You, LG ThinQ UP appliances can incorporate new features throughout their life – providing more value to users, over time.

LG will continuously develop easy-to-install software updates and hardware add-ons, delivering specialized options and new conveniences based on the usage patterns and suggestions of ThinQ UP appliance owners.

LG Electronics (LG) will be putting the spotlight on its continuing commitment to sustainability at CES 2023, showcasing its ESG vision and latest, impactful innovations in an exclusive exhibit dubbed the Better Life for All zone. Key focuses of LG’s ESG agenda have been built into every aspect of the Better Life for All zone.

Informational materials provided in the zone will offer braille for those with visual impairments and be placed at a height that enables easy reading for people using wheelchairs. Guides proficient in sign language will be on site, as well as an LG CLOi GuideBot programmed to deliver digital-human sign language services. The zone itself will be constructed with the use of eco-friendly materials.

“At LG, we are constantly challenging ourselves to go the extra mile to make our vision for a Better Life for All a reality,” said Dongyoun Kim, Managing Director, LG Electronics West Africa “Our ESG-focused exhibit will give CES visitors insight into the values, determination and dedication that fuel our sustainability journey as well as the innovative technologies and practices we’re developing to ensure a brighter tomorrow.”

To be introduced at CES 2023 as well is an exciting, new color option for its groundbreaking refrigerator with MoodUP to offer personalized customer experiences. Coming to LG’s color-changing fridge in collaboration with the world-renowned Pantone Color Institute, Viva Magenta – the Pantone Color of the Year 2023 – is a brave and fearless crimson red that injects excitement and drama into home interiors, energizing any environment with its dynamic vibrancy. MoodUP users can easily select and apply Viva Magenta – and any of the other available colors – by using the intuitive LG ThinQ app. Implementing LED color-changeable door panels, LG’s innovative kitchen solution gives users the ability to customize the look of their fridge without the cost and hassle of having to physically replace any of its exterior elements.

LG will also showcase an upgraded culinary life experience at CES 2023 with its latest, upgradable kitchen appliances to deliver better customer experiences and value.

The LG QuadWash Pro dishwasher, LG InstaView Combination Double Wall Oven, Electric Double Slide-in Range and Over-the-Range Microwave Oven boast powerful, efficient performance thanks to the company’s advanced technologies, and outstanding convenience courtesy of seamless LG ThinQ integration.

“These premium kitchen solutions integrate our latest, innovative technologies for a faster, smarter and more convenient cooking and cleaning experience,” said Kim. “We will continue to deliver advanced kitchen appliances that help consumers enjoy a better culinary life at home.”



