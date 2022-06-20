LG Laundry – Alleviate the Burden of Daily Cloth Pile-up

The first thing many of us do upon arriving home is to change out of the clothes we’ve been wearing all day.

While once we might have simply hung those clothes in the wardrobe or even piled up for a week or more, growing concern over allergies and pollutants and the special care that is needed for garments that are made out of sensitive materials has made proper clothing care a little trickier. If you find yourself in need of a smarter way to take care of your clothes, then LG Free Laundromat might just be for you.

LG Laundry Centre has been helping people do their laundry faster and more efficiently since 2018.

Located in five major cities across Nigeria, such as: Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Port Harcourt and Kano, the move is to help alleviate the shortage of water and power supply in these areas so residents could efficiently carry out their laundry activities.

First established in Lagos, LG’s journey has seen low end Top Load washers give way to high-performance, large capacity machines capable of processing large loads of laundry in under an hour.

Equipped with state of the art machines with the latest Commercial Washer and Dryer.

LG’s commercial washing machine and dryer models employ features to deliver clean, gentle clothing care. Every washing machine incorporates hygiene technology that cleans the drum before, during and after every cycle and LG’s commercial dryer uses high temperature air to sanitise clothes from germs and bacteria.

It provides meaningful and differentiated values to customers thanks to LG’s product reliability, low maintenance cost and energy and space saving. LG’s efforts continue to enhance the global presence in commercial laundry and to maximize profitable and sustainable growth with global partners.

LG is giving interesting opportunity to all customers who visits any of our Laundry Centres a chance to win a washing machine. All you need do is take your clothes for washing and fill out a raffle coupon to make you eligible.

Durability

LG Commercial Laundry provides superior durability and reliability thanks to LG Inverter Direct Drive™ which is attached motor directly to drum. Therefore it offers you quiet and low vibration performance and less parts equal less repairs.

Inverter Direct Drive™

Unlike the traditional belt and pulley, the LG Commercial Laundry drum is directly attached to the motor providing superior durability and reliability. Less parts equal less repairs.

Top-mounted Dispenser

No worries about detergent spilling from a soap drawer down the front of this machine. The LG top mounted soap dispenser makes it easy to keep things clean.

Tempered Glass

The tempered glass door is less susceptible to breakage and scratching, while the transparent cover allows for easy viewing.

Efficiency

LG Commercial washers are ENERGY STAR qualified, meeting industry standards of energy efficiency. Furthermore, the stackable design allows more customers and more machines in limited space.

Energy Saving

The tempered glass door is less susceptible to breakage and scratching, while the transparent cover allows for easy viewing.

Optimized Washing System

When an LG Commercial Washer detects over-suds during a washing cycle, it moves into a suds reduction process which delivers a better washing performance.

Tub Cleaning System

A dirty tub from hours of long operation can affect washing performance. Our tub cleaning program helps you keep a clean tub even in the busiest locations.

Convenience

LG Commercial Laundry products are all front service accessible to reduce service time and intuitive programming controls allow operators to choose from a variety of functions and programs easily.

Customized Program

Users can design their own programs such as washing time, rinse time, water level, etc. and save up to 20 washing programs to meet optimized washing performance.

Easy Programming

Intuitive programming controls allow operators to choose from a variety of functions and programs, including price, cycle time, cycle parameters, spin-speed and more, ensuring that all washing requirements are met.

“The opening of LG’s digital Laundry Lounge outside its test market demonstrates LG’s commitment to providing operators and customers with a smarter, safer way to turn laundry into big business,” said Brian Kang, General Manager, LG Electronics West African Operations. “LG Laundry Lounge introduces both smart and convenient features to the Laundromat environment, trends which we think urban consumers will really appreciate.” On other hand, “This is what I truly call giving back to the society because the real beneficiaries of this project are the masses. I believe they will take advantage of this initiative from LG Electronics to make life better for them. The laundry is fully equipped with modern facilities for a standard laundry service.”

