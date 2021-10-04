LG unveils Nigerian Chef Fregene Gbugbemi to unleash his skills with its Kitchen appliances

LG Electronics has announced partnership with Nigeria’s popular celebrity chef, Oritsegbugemi Edward Fregene is popularly known as Chef Fregz to offer Nigerians unique culinary skills while preparing local dishes at home using LG Home Appliance Products.

At a time like this when people still work from home, LG is connecting people to their passions – such as culinary – which is more important than ever, the global electronics giants will be leveraging Chef Fregz expertise to create exciting physical events online in a series of cooking.

As part of the new line up, culinary enthusiasts can watch the Chef Fregz cook up a storm in the kitchen using LG Kitchen Appliances such as Microwave Oven, Gas cooker, and InstaView Refrigerator.

“At LG, we are deeply committed to our customers’ desire for beautiful products and we have an opportunity to continue connecting consumers with their passions,” said Brian Kang, general manager Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operations “Gbugbemi Fregene’s choice emerge from the way he has built his brand focusing on attracting Nigerian youths by appealing to their passion for new and creative cooking. This he did, in order to meet the need for young chefs to communicate and connect with the upwardly mobile crowd, which he serviced, whereby promoting his brand by hosting regularly summer style cookouts called Chef Fregz™ Special.”

A graduate of the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute based in Paris, France, Chef Fregz is one of the leading chefs in the country.

He has been a judge at several cooking competitions across the country. The most notable one is Knorr Taste Quest.

He is the CEO of the food delivery service, Fregz Á Porter that offers its services to clients across Lagos and Southwest Nigeria.

