LG Upgrade Customers Home with Premium Home Theatre System

Winners emerge in ‘Need It Own It’ monthly series campaign

Who needs their home Audio upgraded to a new one! We all know the feeling when you get a surprise package you least expected.

LG Electronics has continued with its ‘Need it, Own it’ series from January to December 2023 where everyone can be a winner of LG Audio products such as; Soundbar, XBOOM and Home Theatre Systems.

The Need It, Own It campaign is an engaging way to strengthen bond with the consumers because they generally love LG Audio products for its sound and unique features.

It is a brilliant approach to engage families or individuals in their space because it gives them more reasons to be creative, employ critical thinking, express themselves and most importantly getting rewarded for doing so.

Season 1 of this campaign began in 2022 as part of activities to reward its customers and encourage a beautiful and upgraded lifestyle. In season 2, winners have emerged in the first edition for this year’s Need It, Own It monthly series campaign where customers old audio products are changed to a new one.

To stand a chance of being selected as winner, participants had to upload the picture of their current audio products and state reasons why they deserve a new one and selection is based on a good storyline. This competition runs for three weeks and at the end of the month, two winners will be picked.

It was amplified across all LG social media channels (IG & Facebook), to drive traction. At the end of the month, all entries are checked and best storyline is selected. At the end of the campaign, Mr. Nwaobi and Joseph emerged winners and were rewarded with one Home Theatre System each.

General Manager, LG Electronics West African Operations, Home Entertainment, Audio Visual Division, Mr. Daesun Hwang congratulated the winners of January campaign and expressed optimism that the campaign will resonate with individuals and families across Nigeria by encouraging them to achieve their upgraded product lifestyle.

“Through the Need It, Own It campaign, we will encourage and reward the ever-growing number of consumers that have made LG their preferred brand of choice. By offering products, aimed at enriching the lives of consumers across the globe and making them more convenient, LG will continue to play an integral role in the lifestyle of the people and reward them as well” he stated.

LG Electronics who won the most trusted brand award in 2022, is technology-driven with various products suitable for every home. LG’s image rests on four pillars: its values, the brand promise, the advantages and individuality. Inherently based on a humanist philosophy, LG relies primarily on building a relationship of trust with its customers. “Creating Values for Customers” means to innovate on a continual basis in order to provide the best possible value for each individual buyer. Given the company’s commitment to complete customer satisfaction, buyers proudly identify with the product and the brand behind it. Customers who opt for LG know that they have made a conscious and intelligent purchase decision.

LG paid a courtesy visit to the winners and handed over the audio system to them. According to one of the winners, Mr. Chukwuka Nwaobi, he was surprised as he didn’t believe it was real. He said; “I just tried it because of my wife and didn’t expect any outcome until I received a message that I am a winner. Seeing the product live and direct in my house, makes it real and want people to believe that LG is a trusted brand”. He won an LG LHD675 Home Theatre System.

Mr. Joseph Royal Okon on his part didn’t believe his eyes with what he saw and was pleased with the gift he received from LG. “I received an LG LHD687 Home Theatre System which was more than I anticipated.” This is the first time I am winning any gift in my life from a brand. Thank you LG for decorating my house and upgrading my home, he said



