Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks Spark Split Rumors After They Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Liam Hemsworth’s romance with model Gabriella Brooks appears to be a possible casualty of the coronavirus lockdown. The pair has stopped following each other on Instagram, prompting breakup rumors.

With lockdowns and social distancing, it can be a little tough to tell which celebrity couples are making it through the coronavirus pandemic and which ones are being torn apart. Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks were taking their romance and PDA out and about in Los Angeles before California went into lockdown on March 19. They brought their relationship stateside after they began seeing each other in their native Australia in late 2019. Now it looks like things could be over between the couple of four months, after they stopped following each other on Instagram as of May 6.

Gabriella is no longer among the 239 lucky people who Liam follows on the ‘gram, even though he’s got 14.1 million fans who love to keep tabs on what he’s up to. Liam isn’t found on the list of 517 people who Gabriella follows. The couple never went Instagram official with photos of each other. Ever since mid-March, Liam has devoted his account to promoting his Men’s Health May 2019 cover story, as well as his new indie movie Arkansas, which came out on May 1. The only exception was a sexy pic of Liam in bed, sipping on a cup of tea on Apr. 11 with the lockdown advice, “Happy Easter! Stay safe. Stay in bed.”

It’s unclear when they officially started dating, although Gabriella was posting IG photos from the coastline near Liam’s Byron Bay, Australia home on Nov. 30, writing, “Byron <3,” in the caption. Gabriella, 23, and Liam, 30, were first photographed together having lunch with his parents Craig and Leonie, on Dec. 13 while his folks visited Byron Bay. The foursome dined at The Roadhouse restaurant, though Liam and Gab didn’t show off any PDA around his mom and dad.

Their first PDA came on Jan. 13, 2020, as the couple was photographed kissing and cuddling on the beach in Byron Bay. Later that month their romance moved stateside, as Liam and Gabriella visited one of his old favorite haunts in Malibu. He took the model to the seaside SoHo House for lunch on Jan. 25. Their romance ramped up more publicly in February, as they went on more public dinner and lunch dates and didn’t seem to mind being photographed together. Especially at such paparazzi targeted establishments as The Ivy on Robertson Blvd. and Malibu’s SoHo house. But with half of March followed by all of April in lockdown, neither Liam or Gabriella has been spotted out, let alone together.

The Aussie model was Liam’s first romance since the Aug. 2019 demise of his marriage and ten year on and off relationship with singer Miley Cyrus, 27. The former couple has since divorced. Miley quickly moved on with Australian singer Cody Simpson, 23, by Oct. 2019 and they’re still going strong.