Liam Payne Shows Off Chiseled Abs in Latest Hugo Boss Campaign!

Liam Payne is bringing the heat in his new capsule collection with Hugo Boss!

The 26-year-old singer went shirtless while modeling pieces in his second collection with the fashion company.

“I’ve learned so much about my own style over the past two years and I’m so grateful to continue to design clothes that I love to wear,” Liam said in a statement. “This season is very me. It’s all about easy styles that are perfect for the weekend.”

The Hugo x Liam Payne collection is available now at HugoBoss.com.

Make sure to watch Liam perform with a special appearance from Rita Ora on @hugo_official IGTV and on YouTube Sunday May 17th 9am EST!