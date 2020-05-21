Jimmys Post

Liberty Global chief content officer Bruce Mann lists Vaucluse home – realestate.com.au

Liberty Global chief content officer Bruce Mann lists Vaucluse home – realestate.com.au

66 Cambridge Ave, Vaucluse is the “Quintessential Family Home”.

Amsterdam-based veteran pay TV executive Bruce Mann is selling his Vaucluse home to capitalise on investment opportunities overseas.

Ray White TRG principal Gavin Rubinstein has won the plumb listing of the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home with sweeping harbour views and large pool at 66 Cambridge Ave, which has a price guide of $6.75 million to $7.4 million.

It’s scheduled for June 9 auction.

Rubinstein has sold several other homes in the street for decent prices, including that of radio host Jackie O for $6.675 million to Hayley Symon on March 27, just days after the coronavirus lockdown took effect.

“It’s a really active market at the moment,” Rubinstein said. “Everything is selling … nine out of 10 properties since COVID-19 has sold and everything has had offers.

MORE:
Stylist Romi Weinberg lists Bellevue Hill stunner

Mystery buyer of $10.5m waterfront semis revealed

66 Cambridge Ave, Vaucluse, has a price guide of $6.75 million to $7.4 million.

It has sweeping harbour views.

“My vendor at 66 Cambridge will only sell if he gets the right price but he’s keen to capitalise on opportunities that are going to be coming up in the [United] States.”

Mann left his post as CEO of XYZ Networks when it was fully absorbed by Foxtel in 2012 to join Liberty Global, which is the world’s largest TV and broadband company. He’s currently the firm’s chief content officer.

Mann and wife Stephanie Atkinson have owned the home, which has a double garage plus off-street parking for two more cars, since 2007 and CoreLogic data shows it’s been rented out at $3500 a week since 2012 when they headed overseas.

The floorplan is perfect for a family.

There’s an outdoor barbecue area, level lawn and pool.

Its realestate.com.au listing describes the property as the “Quintessential Family Home”.

The house has an ideal layout for a family with a range of living spaces, full of natural light, which spill out to a private backyard with a barbecue pavilion, lush lawns and the pool.

Rubinstein has had a string of Vaucluse sales in recent weeks, including the Fester family’s four-bedroom home at 61 Hopetoun Ave for about $5.5 million on May 13; and the four-bedroom home of highly regarded fashion designer Kit Willow Podgornik at 18 Hopetoun Ave for $4.4 million in April.

“I think it will be a super active winter compared with what we’ve seen in previous years because everyone’s here instead of going on a mid-year break overseas … if you hit the sweet spot in regards to price competition will occur,” Rubinstein said.

18a Clairvaux Rd, Vaucluse, sold for about $3 million.

It has a pool in the back yard.

Ray White Double Bay’s Warren Ginsberg has also had some decent sales at the lower end of the market, achieving five in a week.

They included a newly built four-bedroom, three-bathroom duplex with garage and pool at 18A Clairvaux Rd, Vaucluse owned by architect Simon Hansen for about $3 million, with his colleague Adam Reichman.

The others were 3/16-18 Carlisle St, Rose Bay, for about $3.3 million with colleague Graham Berman; 202/33 Bronte Rd, Bondi Junction for $1.25 million; 4/35 Liverpool St, Rose Bay for $1,275,000 and semi in Hardy St, North Bondi for $3.25 million in an off-market deal.

Source link

admin

Related News

Two survivors and 97 dead after passenger aircraft crashes in Pakistan

Two survivors and 97 dead after passenger aircraft crashes in Pakistan

At least two people have survived and 97 people have died after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi with 107 people on

Mike Tindall reveals they are sending Mia, 6, back to school in Junes

Mike Tindall reveals they are sending Mia, 6, back to school in Junes

Mike Tindall has described homeschooling his daughter Mia, 6, as ‘nice but also frustrating’, in a candid interview about life in isolation.  The former England

Elvis Presley’s rhinestone studded jockstrap bearing his initials goes up for sale for £30,000

Elvis Presley’s rhinestone studded jockstrap bearing his initials goes up for sale for £30,000

All shook CUP: Elvis Presley’s rhinestone studded jockstrap bearing his initials goes up for sale for £30,000 The jockstrap was custom made by an Elvis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *